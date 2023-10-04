Rye Town have stretched their advantage at the top of the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League Premier Division to four points.

The reigning champions made it 19 points from a possible 21 with a 1-0 win at Bexhill Town as their two nearest rivals at kick off, Punnetts Town and Crowhurst, drew 1-1 with each other.

Sam Hesmer came off the bench to score Rye's second-half winner, although they were run close by a gallant Bexhill side still searching for its first point.

Rye are now five points above Crowhurst and six better off than Punnetts, albeit having played a game more than both, following their draw at Punnetts Town Recreation Ground.

Michael Keefe was Punnetts' scorer, while Alan Foster netted for a Crowhurst team which is yet to taste defeat this term.

Westfield II jumped above Crowhurst and Punnetts into second place after continuing their superb form with a 2-1 home victory against Hollington United.

The goals of Conor McManus and Charlie Wilson earned Westfield a fifth win on the spin, despite having a player sent off. Casey Ham notched for sixth-placed Hollington.

Fifth-placed Sandhurst won for the fourth time in six matches as Alfie Field's late goal secured a 1-0 success at home to Hawkhurst United.

Bexhill AAC moved above The JC Tackleway to seventh after beating them 2-1 at Sidley Recreation Ground.

James Magraw's brace was just enough to earn AAC their third win out of six in the league, despite Nathan Smith scoring for Tackleway.

Sidley United gained their first points of the campaign at the fifth attempt - and climbed off the foot of the table - thanks to a 3-2 triumph at home to ninth-placed St Leonards Social.

Strikes by Andy Atkin and Ashley Carey put Sidley two-up inside 12 minutes, and although Social got back to 2-2 with the help of a Mark Larkin goal, Archie Ball won it for Sidley.

Division One leaders Jesters Town went goal crazy as they ran out 19-1 winners against Rock-a-Nore at Eastbourne Sports Park.

Joel Shannon plundered an eight-goal salvo, including five during a first half which ended 10-0, and Travis Park helped himself to four.

Louis Osborne and Sean Alexander netted twice each, while Shane Saunders and Reece Davey also got in on the act as Jesters romped to a fourth win out of four.

Ninfield are also on 12 points, albeit unsurprisingly with an inferior goal difference, following their 4-3 home victory against fifth-placed SC Pass+Move Arrows.

A Pip Hatch brace, and one apiece by Joe Trigwell and Jason Taylor lifted Ninfield above Peche Hill Select, who were without a fixture, to second spot. Curtis Coombes, Frazer Discala and Jake Richardson retaliated.

Fourth-placed Herstmonceux saw their visit from Hollington United II abandoned.

Little Common II prevailed 4-2 away to Battle Town II in a meeting between two sides who went into the weekend seeking their first points.

Attilio Field's hat-trick and a Daniel Elms hat-trick saw Common open their points account at the fourth time of asking. Hayden Phillips and Kieren Martin were on the scoresheet for Battle.

Northiam 75 preserved their two-point advantage at the top of Division Two courtesy of a narrow 4-3 home success against Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Rhys Warren's brace, and one each from Oscar Garcia-Cruz and Jon James took Northiam up to 13 points from a possible 15. Ben Steadman, Zak Boutwood and Finnley Page were on the scoresheet for Rangers.

Second-placed Bexhill Rovers kept in touch by virtue of a 3-0 triumph at previously unbeaten Victoria Baptists.

A Bobby Bowles strike gave Rovers a half-time lead before Taylor Buckingham and Jay Tomlin netted in the second period to make sure of the points.

Rye Town II enjoyed a 4-1 success at home to seventh-placed Hooe, a result which kept them three points off the pace in third.

Tom Barlow, Liam Sayer and Thomas Thomson were among the scorers for Rye, while Callum Holt-Burgess provided Hooe's sole response.

A 3-2 away triumph over Sovereign Saints II saw Crowhurst II leap up three positions from seventh to fourth.

The finishing of Aaron Davies, James McGrath and Dayne Beaumont enabled the Crows to overturn a two-goal deficit. Alfie Morris was among Saints' scorers.

Robertsbridge United celebrated their first win of the season, running out 3-0 victors at home to draw specialists Wadhurst United.

Two Guy Ballard goals and a Paul Barnes strike lifted Robertsbridge up two places off the bottom, with Wadhurst one of the teams to drop below them.

Ticehurst's lead at the summit of Division Three was halved from two points to one after they fought out a 2-2 away draw against Catsfield.

Darren Nicol's brace wasn't quite enough to earn the pacesetters a fourth straight win because David Booth and Ben Newman scored for the Cats.

Parkfield are now Ticehurst's nearest pursuers following a 3-2 success at home to Orington which took them up two positions from fourth at kick off.

James Graham's hat-trick won it for Parkfield, who have a game in hand on the leaders. Leon Mende and Spencer Sharkey struck in the first half for Orington.

Bexhill AAC II began the weekend second and ended it fourth following a 2-1 home defeat against Westfield III, who have shot up from bottom to sixth. Leo Oliver got the AAC goal.

Welcroft Park Rangers II and Sedlescombe Rangers Development contested an entertaining 4-4 draw in another closely-contested fourth-tier encounter.

The goals of Patrick Ighavvongbe (2), Steven Cherryman and James Burnett for Welcroft were matched by Ashley Newell (2), Tom Ackerley and Jake Warner for 10-man Sedlescombe.

To illustrate how competitive Division Three is, eight of the nine sides have recorded at least one draw and Catsfield are the only ones still unbeaten.

The JC Tackleway II extended their lead in Division Four to five points after a 6-2 triumph at Hastings Comets made it five wins out of five.

Brooklyn Pennells and Luke Gasson struck twice each for the top dogs, whose other scorers were Dale Matthews and Harley Millward. Julian Carney and Brandon Smith replied.

Second-placed Burwash dropped points for the first time in four outings this term as they drew 1-1 away to Robertsbridge United II.

Samuel Burrell scored for Burwash, while Benjamin Hack came off the bench to find the target for Robertsbridge.

Crowhurst III are now just a point behind Burwash in third on the back of a 4-2 home win against Icklesham Casuals.

A pair of Joe Millar goals, and one apiece by Nathan Dolby and Jacob Waller secured a third successive victory for the Crows. Freddie Novis and David Pugh scored for Casuals.

Fourth-placed Battle Town Development chalked up their third success in five outings as Jack Ross claimed both goals in a 2-0 triumph at home to Hastings Athletic.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Rye Town 7-19 (+10 goal difference), Westfield II 6-15 (+12), Crowhurst 6-14 (+13), Punnetts Town 6-13 (+12), Sandhurst 6-12 (+6), Hollington United 7-9 (0), Bexhill AAC 6-9 (-4), The JC Tackleway 7-6 (-5), St Leonards Social 7-6 (-10), Hawkhurst United 7-6 (-12), Sidley United 5-3 (-10), Bexhill Town 6-0 (-12).

Division 1: Jesters Town 4-12 (+30), Ninfield 4-12 (+6), Peche Hill Select 3-9 (+11), Herstmonceux 3-6 (+3), SC Pass+Move Arrows 5-6 (-2), Little Common II 4-3 (-8), Hollington United II 2-0 (-6), Battle Town II 3-0 (-7), Rock-a-Nore 4-0 (-27).

Division 2: Northiam 75 5-13 (+12), Bexhill Rovers 5-11 (+10), Rye Town II 5-10 (+10), Crowhurst II 5-7 (+2), Sedlescombe Rangers II 5-6 (+1), Victoria Baptists 4-5 (-1), Hooe 5-5 (-3), Robertsbridge United 4-3 (-5), Wadhurst United 5-3 (-6), Sovereign Saints II 5-3 (-20).

Division 3: Ticehurst 5-10 (+5), Parkfield 4-9 (+5), Catsfield 4-8 (+6), Bexhill AAC II 4-7 (+8), Mountfield United 4-5 (-3), Westfield III 4-4 (-3), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 4-4 (-11), Welcroft Park Rangers II 4-2 (-3), Orington 5-2 (-4).

Division 4: The JC Tackleway II 5-15 (+19), Burwash 4-10 (+10), Crowhurst III 4-9 (+8), Battle Town Development 5-9 (+3), Robertsbridge United II 5-7 (-7), Hastings Comets 5-6 (-6), Hastings Athletic 4-3 (-4), Icklesham Casuals 4-0 (-10), Hawkhurst United II 4-0 (-13).

Fixtures - Saturday October 7 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Crowhurst v The JC Tackleway, Punnetts Town v Hawkhurst United, Sandhurst v Bexhill Town, St Leonards Social v Hollington United, Westfield II v Sidley United.

Division 1: Herstmonceux v Jesters Town.

Division 2: Bexhill Rovers v Northiam 75, Hooe v Sedlescombe Rangers II, Sovereign Saints II v Victoria Baptists, Wadhurst United v Crowhurst II.

Division 3: Bexhill AAC II v Parkfield, Catsfield v Sedlescombe Rangers Development, Ticehurst v Mountfield United, Welcroft Park Rangers II v Orington.

Division 4: Battle Town Development v Crowhurst II, Burwash v The JC Tackleway II, Hastings Athletic v Hawkhurst United II.

Sussex Junior Challenge Cup, 2nd round: Billingshurst III v Battle Town II, Crawley United v Westfield III, Peche Hill Select v Cuckfield Town.

ESFL Division 3/4 Challenge Cup, 1st round (1.30pm): Robertsbridge United II v Hastings Comets.