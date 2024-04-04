Sablier saves Lewes as nearly 2,000 watch Whitehawk tussle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It might have been an up-and-down campaign in the league but that did not stop 1,975 turning out for the Easter Monday clash with Whitehawk. And they saw a second-half equaliser from Marcus Sablier earn Lewes a hard-fought point against their near neighbours.

But the draw – three days after a 3-1 loss at Folkestone – has all but ended any hopes of a late surge into the play-off places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are 12 points off the top five with only six games to play and thoughts will soon start to turn to Fenix Trophy weekend in Italy in May – and to next season.

Lewes needed a second half equaliser to rescue a point versus Whitehawk | Picture: James Boyes

Against Whitehawk, there were few chances of note for either side in a quiet first half, the first of the half-chances created falling to Joey Taylor, who saw his powerful strike from a tight angle saved by Nathan Harvey.

Lewes’ best chance of the half came from a set-piece, as a deep Sablier corner from the left picked out Arthur Penney at the far post and he saw his header deflected behind by a combination of Mitch Walker in the Whitehawk goal and a covering defender.

Just before the break, Charlie Harris won the ball on the edge of the penalty area and Rob O’Toole scuffed his effort straight at Harvey.

Whitehawk took the lead four minutes into the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Walker saw his powerful strike from just outside the box take a wicked deflection and loop over Harvey but just under the bar to spark jubilant scenes among the away fans behind the goal.

Lewes finally scored the equaliser their pressure had been threatening on 74 minutes, as a spell of possession ended with Kalvin Lumbombo-Kalala firing a powerful cross-shot in from the right for Sablier to apply the finishing touch from close range.

Both sides pushed for the winner , with Harvey making another fine save to tip a long-range strike from Harris over the bar before substitute Walter Figueira crossed for Sablier to volley wide.