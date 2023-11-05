It was a day all Rebel fans had been looking forward to immensely. Two full coaches, numerous minibuses and overnight hotels brought hundreds of Mackerel Men (and Women) to the little Derbyshire town of Alfreton to see Worthing FC in the first round of the FA Cup for the first time in 24 years.

The prospect of a second round tie versus EFL opposition was the talk of the town and a tie in round one versus a team in the north division of the National League was an opportunity too good to miss.

After a journey time of four hours with a stop (and obligatory picture in front of the coach) at Toddington services, the Rebel fans decended on The Dog House Pub near the ground for some pre-match beverages and a good old sing-song.

We arrived at Alfreton's Impact Arena and soon the time for the game had come. For 90+ minutes the Worthingites outsung the home fans but unfortunately this wasn't enough.

In all honesty Worthing had control of the game for most of the match until a hit and hope effort from Nathan Newell put the hosts ahead. A few changes followed but nothing could stop the flow of Alfreton. With some attacking hope, Worthing tried but failed to succeed. The Rebels’ hopes were dashed when Kennedy Digie headed in from a corner in the 87th minute.

Worthing gave it their best but on this Saturday it wasn't good enough. Sad as it is, Worthing exited the FA Cup with a whimper. However the feeling around the club is strong, we have the FA Trophy versus Frome in a couple of weeks and a team full of talented players to watch! Promotion is in our sights and following Worthing home and away is in our nature.

A day full of memories can never be taken away.

1 . Worthing FC fans and their FA Cup day out to Alfreton Town (13).jpg Worthing FC fans on their trip to National League North Alfreton Town in the FA Cup Photo: James Easton

2 . Worthing FC fans and their FA Cup day out to Alfreton Town (7).jpg Worthing FC fans on their trip to National League North Alfreton Town in the FA Cup Photo: James Easton

3 . Worthing FC fans and their FA Cup day out to Alfreton Town (10).jpg Worthing FC fans on their trip to National League North Alfreton Town in the FA Cup Photo: James Easton