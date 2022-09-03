Salford City v Crawley Town FULL-TIME REPORT: 2-2 draw as visitors fight back twice to earn point against high-flyers

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A general view of the Peninsula Stadium (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Crawley didn’t get off to the best of starts as Salford took the lead less than three minutes into the game through Callum Hendry.

Former Brighton player James Tilley had a chance to bring Crawley level with a free kick 25 minutes in but his shot was saved by goalkeeper Tom King.

The visitors restored parity in the 30th minute when captain Tom Nichols’ terrific strike from the edge of the area flew into the top corner.

Corey Addai was forced into making a save just before the break when Salford’s Elliot Watt found Conor McAleny in the box.

Salford regained their lead 10 minutes into the second-half when Ryan Watson scored from a corner routine.