Salford City v Crawley Town preview: Reds look to continue excellent away form at the Ammies

This weekend they travel to Salford City, where fans can get in for just £5.

All previous encounters edge this game in favour of Crawley, as the Reds have never lost to Salford, picking up three wins and two draws.

The Ammies have hit some good form recently, with just one defeat in their last five games and only two goals conceded in that time.

Action from last season's clash between Salford City and Crawley Town. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

However, Crawley have also lost just one of their last five as things aren’t as bad as they may seem. The Reds have also lost just one away game since the end of October.

Aramide Oteh has started well at Crawley, starting his last three games and he’ll be looking to start again on Saturday against one of his former clubs. Oteh made 14 appearances and scored two goals for Salford.

Matt Smith was bought in as a striker option at Salford following the departure of Oteh in January. The striker who has played most of his career in the Championship has played plenty of minutes in that division this season but made the move to Salford, where he has one goal in six games.

Salford’s budget and ambition allows them to attract the players that they do but they have struggled to get themselves out of League Two, in what is their third season stuck in the division.

The Ammies fans and owners thought they’d be out of League Two much quicker than they have been but they still have a decent shot at reaching the play-offs this season.

They sit in tenth and just four places off seventh-placed Newport County. With their form beginning to pick up it’s certainly an achievable target, which everyone around the club will be striving for.

With Crawley eight point off they play-offs a few consecutive wins would see them in the mix but their inconsistency so far this season has let them down.