Salford City v Crawley Town preview: Both sides looking to make it two League Two wins from two at the Peninsula Stadium

Following up from a midweek trip to Exeter, Crawley are back on the road as they head to The Peninsula Stadium to face Salford City.

The Reds will have fond memories of facing Salford, with just one defeat in the eight meetings between the sides.

Both sides are looking to make it two wins from two in League Two, with Crawley beating Bradford City 1-0 and Salford beating Forest Green Rovers 2-0 on the opening day.

Goals from Conor McAleny and Matt Smith was enough for the Ammies to pick up an impressive opening day victory in Gloucestershire.

Matt Smith was on the scoresheet for Salford City in their opening day win at Forest Green Rovers. Picture by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

This is the first time Neil Wood’s side have played in front of their home fans this season, after they made a short trip to Preston North End in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

They’ll want to make a good impression, just like Crawley did on the opening day against Bradford.

The Red Devils’ performance may have raised some eyebrows as they were impressive against a Bradford side tipped to be near the top this season.

There were plenty of debutants for Crawley, with Will Wright’s free kick being the match winner as he impressed and claimed man of the match in his first game since signing from Gillingham.

Jay Williams also had a sensational debut as he seemed to be everywhere on the pitch throughout the 90 minutes.

Williams’ ability to switch between centre-back and central midfield was a joy to watch at times as he was particularly impressive.

There were also debuts for Ronan Darcy, Liam Kelly, Danilo Orsi, Aaron Henry, Klaidi Lolos and Kamari Simon-Swyer.

And there’s still more to come for this Crawley side, with Adam Campbell’s signing being announced the morning of the opening day, meaning he couldn’t play against Bradford but could be ready for a first league appearance at Salford.

Campbell has really impressed in his last two seasons at Gateshead and makes the step back into the football league with Scott Lindsey’s side.