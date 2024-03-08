Sands United celebrate Mother’s Day with their first women’s football match

Get along if you can to help celebrate and support Sands mums and ladies for Mother's Day. All proceeds from the night will go to a charity of the mums’ choosing.The plan is to assemble a Steyning Rep Squad to take on local rivals Henfield, donning the famous and much loved orange and blue shirts.Thanks go to Steyning Town Football Club for hosting.The mums and ladies attached to and supporting the team will be included within these rep squads or make sub appearances throughout the game for either team, representing Sands United and of the Angels/Stars.There are female managers and officials to make every mum and lady attached to the club feel comfortable and secure enough to get involved and feel supported by mums and madies who may feel a little nervous or unsure about getting involved.