Horsham FC put in their best defensive performance of the season in Saturday’s 2-0 home win over play-off chasing Canvey Island in the Isthmian Premier.

That’s the view of manager Dominic Di Paola, as goals from Charlie Hester-Cook and Jack Mazzone earned the Hornets a first league win in four, and a first Isthmian Premier clean sheet since October 15.

Tom Kavanagh missed the chance to put Horsham ahead from the spot before Hester-Cook’s delightful 36th minute opener. The midfielder’s goal rounded off a lovely flowing multi-pass move from the Hornets.

The Gulls’ Connor Hubble then blazed his penalty over Horsham debutant Taylor Seymour’s bar.

The ex-Portsmouth and Crawley Town keeper made a number of crucial saves, before Mazzone wrapped up the three points with seven minutes remaining.

Di Paola said: “I thought in the first 20, 25 minutes we weren’t great. They came at us, as a lot of teams do, and they started pretty well and we had to weather it a little bit.

“In the second half, I thought we were good. I’ve watched the penalty back a few times, and it should never have been a penalty against us. I was pleased that they didn’t capitalise on that.

“I thought we grew stronger as the game went on and played really well. In the second half they didn’t really trouble us. It was a good win against a good side who are doing really well this year.

Horsham celebrate Charlie Hester-Cook’s (centre right) wonderful opener in Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Canvey Island in the Isthmian Premier. Pictures by John Lines

“I thought Saturday was the best we’ve defended all season. I thought Jack Brivio and Alex Malins were excellent. That’s a real positive that we can take from Saturday.”

The Hornets visit Bognor on Boxing Day. Di Paola admitted that Horsham would not be ‘at full strength by any stretch’ for the trip to Nyewood Lane, but anticipated an exciting game between the two West Sussex neighbours.

He added: “They’re a good side, they’re good at home, they play good football, and they’ve got very good players.

“Bognor are similar to us in terms of the profile of the team. We’ve got similar budgets, a similar support base.

Horsham's Lee Harding has a pop at the Canvey Island goal

“We know them all down there, and they know all of us. It’s going to be a good game, hopefully with a big crowd.”