Little Common returned to winning ways with a 4-1 SCFL premier division victory over Midhurst & Easebourne on Saturday.

Playing in far from ideal conditions, Common defended the strong wind in the first half against a Midhurst team who had failed to win a league match since the beginning of December.

It was Common who made the perfect start to the match, opening the scoring with just five minutes on the clock, Sam Cruttwell’s perfectly weighted pass fell to the feet of Lewis Hole who made no mistake slotting past the visiting keeper.

The visitors’ afternoon soon got a whole lot worse when they were reduced to ten men in the 11th minute, Harry Giles being dismissed after handling JJ Walker’s goalbound header. Cruttwell saw the resultant penalty save but Common remained in the ascendancy as they went in search of a second goal.

Little Common in action earlier in the season at Bexhill | Picture: Joe Knight

Lewis Parsons saw a header tipped over the bar before the same player saw another effort blocked. The second goal did arrive in the 33rd minute when Sam Ellis’ delivery into the box was punched into the path of Walker and his header was diverted beyond the keeper by Parsons.

The visitors did see an effort clear the cross bar but were unable to take advantage of the wind as Common went in 2-0 up at half time.

Jamie Bunn saw an early second half effort saved before Ellis added number three, heading home from close range in the 57th minute. Common’s third goal seemed to spark the visitors into life and they enjoyed their best spell of the game, reducing the deficit in the 68th minute from the penalty spot when Cruttwell brought down the visiting striker following an under hit back pass.

The visitors were temporarily reduced to nine players when their goalkeeper was sin binned after protesting that Cruttwell should have been dismissed.

Action from Bosham v Jarvis Brook | Picture: Chris Hatton

Another poor back pass almost saw Midhurst grab a second but Adam Smith was able to make a crucial block following a ball across the area. Common added a fourth late on when Hole capitalised on a fumble by the keeper following Cruttwell’s shot and could have added a fifth with the last kick of the game but Alvin Scott saw his shot saved.

Common are 11th in the SCFL premier and go to Alfold on Tuesday.

Selsey 5 Hailsham 0

SCFL Division 1

Saturday brought a much-awaited home game for Selsey after a few weeks of cancellations because of the weather.

The players were looking forward to playing at home again – and they didn't disappoint.

There was a strong wind blowing down the pitch which made for an interesting game.

Selsey boss Daren Pearce said: “We adapted well against the wind in the first half scoring two goals and also hitting the post and causing our visitors problems on more than one occasion.

"Goals from Bradley Higgins-Pearce and Cian Griffin-Tiley gave us a 2-0 lead at half-time and we had been in control for large parts of the half.

“The second half was similar to the first, with us taking control but an occasional shot or half chance coming from the visitors, with Syd Davies making a couple of good saves to keep his clean sheet intact.

" We then went about adding to our 2-0 lead with goals from Shane Brazil and a double from Akil Alleyne which gave us a good and thoroughly deserved 5-0 victory.

"It’s been a few weeks coming but this was as close to a perfect performance... taking chances, defending well and doing the right things at the right times.

"We now have to continue this on a regular basis to keep us pushing on and maintaining these levels week in week out.”

On Tuesday night the Blues visited Billingshurst.

Bosham 2 Jarvis Brook 1

SCFL Division 2

Jarvis Broo were knocked off top spot by a Bosham side who showed courage, resilience and superb team spirit to outgun the visitors to maintain their late-season form.

Bosham came out of the blocks quickly and in the first minute Lewis Rustell almost snuck the ball in at the near post as the Reds surged forward.

A minute later Bosham deservedly got their noses in front and it was no surprise Rustell was the scorer. Kieran Hartley was a menace down the right and fired in a low cross which Rustell turned into the net past keeper Matt Harman.

Bosham continued to play impressively and pinned the Blues back into their own half for lengthy periods.

On the half hour, Hartley was forced off with a head injury but Tobi Alford came on and Bosham didn’t seem to be affected by the enforced change.

Steve Smith was a danger for Brook and they grew into the half but the Bosham defence held firm with Pat Bulbeck and Ilya Donets in full control.

Early in the second half, Rustell grabbed his second. Louis Bell picked him out with a searching ball and Rustell ran on to it and fired low past Harman into the bottom corner.

With almost 20 minutes left Boshamfound themselves under pressure when Donets picked up a second booking and a resulting red.

Within minutes the Blues were back in the tie as they surged forward and Victor Penfold struck a firm left-foot shot past Derek Harding.

The home support roared the Reds on as the clock wound down. Rustell and Bell went close to adding to the Reds’ total before a huge roar rang round Walton Lane as the referee Neal Saxton brought an end to proceedings.

