SCFL: Life’s perfect for Steyning, Roffey score 11 in two, Hassocks make Midhurst pay, Wick, Selsey and Bosham win

We continue our look at what was a hectic bank holiday for Sussex non-league sides with reports featuring SCFL teams Steyning Town, Hassocks, Midhurst & Easebourne, Roffey, Wick, Worthing United, Selsey, East Preston, Bosham and Rustington. All were in league action and some had FA Vase ties too.

Steyning Town completed consecutive 4-1 home victories over the Bank Holiday weekend to extend their impressive start to eight straight wins.

On Saturday, they entertained Oakwood in the FA Vase. Town were in control for most of the game and were two goals ahead at the break courtesy of strikes from Charlie Meehan and Rob Clark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors pulled a goal back on the hour, and for 10 minutes one sensed a comeback may be on the cards.

Steyning in action in their win over Haywards Heath Town | Picture: Ray Turner

However, the Barrowmen quickly reasserted themselves and further goals from Meehan – after great work from Harry Shooman on the right – and Jack Barnes from the spot gave the scoreline a look more reflective of the overall game.

Fast forward to Bank Holiday Monday and it was a return to SCFL premier division action against Haywards Heath.

On a beautifully sunny morning, Steyning were simply irresistible and effectively had the game out of sight by the half-hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scoring started in the 3rd minute as Shooman swept home from close range following great work by Meehan down the right.

Selsey's No.10 Aaron O'Brien takes on the East Preston defence | Picture: Chris Hatton

Then, on 10 minutes, Meehan added a second as he cut in from the right, jinked past two tackles and fired home a cracking low shot from just outside the penalty area.

Shooman added a classy second from another Meehan through ball, and minutes later Meehan was brought down in the box.

Barnes was unable to convert the penalty, but this was visiting ‘keeper Alfie Jones’ last action as he suffered a wrist injury making the save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fourth goal wasn’t long in coming as Nathan Cooper thumped home a cracking header, while Heath finally got one back before half-time to make it 4-1.

The second half was a less exciting affair, with both sides missing chances and the end result never really in danger.

Hassocks 3 Midhurst 1

SCFL premier

Few records exist about the fastest hat-trick in Hassocks history. But it is fair to assume that the eight minute treble plundered by Liam Benson as the Robins beat Midhurst & Easebourne 3-1 at the Beacon is up there with the quickest.

Benson struck in the eighth, 13th and 16th minutes to end this game as a contest before it had even begun and take Hassocks to the top of the Southern Combination Premier Division table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the Robins, it was sweet revenge for the 5-0 hammering they had suffered last time they faced Midhurst back in December at the Rotherfield.

The Stags meanwhile will no doubt be glad to see the back of Mid Sussex having been beaten 8-0 by Haywards Heath Town at Hanbury Park 11 days earlier.

Pat Harding was the architect of the opening goal. He collected a Tom Frankland pass on halfway and chipped a beautiful left footed ball on the angle between two Midhurst players in a defence playing a suspiciously high line.

That enabled Benson to scamper clear with around 35 yards of open space between him and Stags goalkeeper Ricardo Mendonca, whom he beat with a right footed effort drilled clinically into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benson added his second five minutes later. Between those two goals, there was still time for Alex Fair to go close to doubling the lead.

A game of head tennis broke out in the middle of the park involving Benson and tall striker Jamie Wilkes.

The rangy Wilkes eventually nodded cleverly over the top of the Midhurst defence, who had not learnt the lessons of the first goal and were still a long way up the pitch.

Fair latched onto the ball and made his merry way into the box, where one of his famous Cruyff turns created the space needed to test Mendonca with a curling effort well held by the Stags number one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No prizes for guessing how goal number two came about. Again the Midhurst defence pushed up and again they were outdone by a perfectly timed run and the pace of Benson.

Fraser Trigwell rolled to Matt Gunn, who advanced 20 yards with the ball at his feet before clipping a pass over the top.

Benson did have to work harder for this one, James Lidiard managing to almost catch up with the Hassocks hat-trick hero.

Lidiard though was unable to put in a convincing tackle as he tracked Benson from behind for fear of giving away a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benson duly shrugged the attentions of Lidiard off and although at one point it looked like he had overrun the ball, he managed to slide in and fire beyond the advancing Mendonca.

Three minutes later and Benson completed his hat-trick. Harding won a header in the Hassocks half and Fair volleyed the loose ball forward.

Lidiard at least appeared to have learnt some lessons from the earlier two goals as he was now sitting deeper, between Benson and the Midhurst goal.

Not that it made much difference. Benson outpaced the Stags centre back and fired beyond Mendonca into the same bottom corner he had picked out for his first to round off his maiden senior three-goal haul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fairness to Midhurst, they did not let their heads drop at such a disastrous start and began to come into the game as the first half progressed.

A long throw from the right caused problems for the Hassocks defence, requiring Trigwell to make a smart reaction save from a Lewis

Rustell volley from point blank range.

Gunn’s attempted clearance then only made it as far Lewis Hamilton in pole position on the edge of the box. Hamilton motored onto the ball and hit an effort which dipped just the wrong side of the post with Trigwell rooted to the spot.

Hassocks might have had a fourth when both Mendonca and Lidiard got in a bit of a mess attempting to play out from the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankland dispossessed the latter. With Benson and Wilkes both arriving in support, Frankland tried to chip Mendonca one-on-one but did not get the required leverage as the Midhurst goalkeeper made the save.

Benson stretched to turn a Harding cross just wide at the start of a final five minutes of the half which brought plenty of drama; namely, Bradley Tighe picking up two quickfire yellow cards to leave Hassocks down to 10.

Fair made way for Alfie Loversidge at the break in a tactical response to Tighe’s red. The second half subsequently became a case of seeing the game out from a Hassocks point of view.

Gunn had to make a solid block from Stags substitute Charlie Osbourne. Trigwell meanwhile saved a Hamilton drive and smothered bravely at the feet of Marcus Bedford before Matt Rowland scrambled home a consolation for Midhurst in injury time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassocks: Trigwell; B Tighe, Gunn, Bygraves, Bull; Frankland, Wilkes, Williamson, Harding; Fair, Benson. Subs: Loversidge, Geard (used), Woolven, Mundy, Fogden (unused).

SCOTT McCARTHY

Arundel 1 Wick 2

SCFL Division 1

Josh Irish scored twice as Wick bounced back from their FA Vase defeat to Haywards Heath with a Southern Combination Division One success at Arundel.

Dragons manager Lee Baldwin made numerous changes to his side for Saturday’s cup tie to look at youngsters pushing for places in his squad while resting key players ahead of the derby at Mill Road.

The 4-0 defeat to the Premier League promotion candidates yielded some good performances from youngsters like Liam Conolly and Rys Rawlings and Baldwin said: 'Arundel was our third game in less than a week after beating Saltdean in the Sussex RUR Cup last Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The decision to rest players paid off although some of them were worse for wear after going to a golf day and staying out late on Sunday.

‘I thought we lacked our usual zip and had a bit of a go at them at half-time even though we were 1-0 up.

‘We’ve definitely played better and I will be expecting more when we entertain Copthorne at Crabtree Park on Saturday.’

Baldwin was again effusive about Irish’s scoring prowess and added: ‘That’s eight goals from him in August which is a terrific start to the season. We’re so glad he’s now with us on a permanent basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘George Bingham is playing really well in midfield and he’s been another terrific addition.’

Arundel bagged a late consolation from Harry Russell but Wick are now eighth in the table five points behind leaders Roffey with a game in hand and starting to hit top form.

Roffey 5-0 Copthorne

SCFL Div 1

Jack Munday shuffled his pack for the first of two days in three days as Roffey welcomed Newly promoted Copthorne to the Theatre of Trees. The Boars started fast with Tiago Andrade Scott Faber and Kelvin Lucas all going close then on 19 minutes Jahobi Maher finished a flowing move by drilling the ball home after a dummy from Andrade. 1-0

Roffey continued to dominate possession and when Devon Fenders free kick came back of the bar Andrade’s header was cleared of the line. Next, Mahers’s corner was headed against the underside of the bar and Andrade forced home the dropping ball. 2-0. Copthorne came close with a rare break and a free kick that came back off the bar before being cleared and at the other end Jamie Wanstall headed just over before two goals in the last two minutes of the half put the game to bed. Fender and George Cousins combined, with Fender sliding the ball into the bottom corner. 3-0 and Fender returned the compliment by providing the pass from which Cousins made 4-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half was a bit of an anti-climax with Roffey continuing to have nearly all the possession as Copthorne continued to drop deep. The highlight being Charlie Leach marking his debut for the Boars by smashing the ball home after Fender’s free kick came back off the keeper within one minute of him coming on to the pitch. 5-0

Roffey: Corriea, Maher(Pearse), Fortune, Bevan(Leach), Findlay, Faber, Lucas(Hastings), Wanstall(Terrell), Cousins(Lyons), Andrade, Fender.

SAM CHAPMAN

Roffey 6-0 Chessington and Hook

SCFL Div 1

Roffey made it 11 goals fo and non against over the bank holiday with a comprehensive defeat of Chessington and Hook. Into the team came Jack Stafford, Dan Pearse and new signing Kieron Thorpe with James Pearse coming back in after being rested against Copthorne. Tiago Andrade and George Cousins took their turn on the bench.

For twenty minutes there was little between the teams with the visitors looking like they might provide the stiffest test yet for the Boars with Thorpe having to make an important block at his near post. But then on 26 minutes Jahobi Maher capitalised on a defensive mistake to head home 1-0. Having taken the lead Roffey slipped into their rhythm and began to dominate. Six minutes later Devon fender skipped past one defender only to brought down by the second and he got up to put the penalty in the top corner 2-0. The visitors’ task was made even harder in the last minute of the half when James Pearse ended a flowing move with a bullet shot inside the far post. Half Time 3-0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Munday was anxious to avoid the lack lustre second half performance of the previous game and Roffey made it clear that despite the visitors coming out having been revved up at half time and pressing more closely, they were still going to control possession. Thorpe blocked shot with his legs but then Chessington’s Hearn gave the ball away in midfield and it was quickly transferred to Fender who’s cross was only cleared to Jamie Wanstall who made no mistake from 12 yards. Two minutes substitute Damien Fortune dived bravely connect with Fender’s Corner for a brilliant header 5-0. The scoring was completed when Fortune’s ball out of defence was collected by Fender who in turn slide a perfect pass through to Kelvin Lucas who lifted the ball over the diving keeper 6-0.

There were ten minutes of stoppage time due to a furore that followed a red card for a Chessington player but there was no further goal action and Roffey had completed a very successful weekend.

Roffey: Thorpe, J Pearse, Maher(Fortune), Bevan, Findlay, Stafford(Leach), Faber, Lucas(Lyons), D Pearse, Fender, Wanstall(Andrade).

SAM CHAPMAN

Worthing United 0 Mile Oak 0

SCFL Division 1

A fair scoreline that reflects the dominance of the two defences. Even with both sides being awarded a penalty late on it was the keepers who came out on top. It does however mean that the Mavericks remain the only unbeaten team in the league, sitting in forth place with a game in hand over those above.

Selsey 2 Tooting & Mitcham 1, FA Vase

E Preston 2 Selsey 3, SCFL Div 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selsey had a bank holiday weekend to savour, winning in the FA Vase and the league.

Manager Daren Pearce said: “It was tough and busy, but a very enjoyable weekend of football for the lads and the club.

"Saturday was a great game with both sides giving it their all to try to progress to the next round.

"It was us who came out on top and deserved to progress to the next round with a James Henton strike and with Corey Burns adding the second halfway through the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although our visitors got one back before the break the lads played out our game plan together and got the result their efforts deserved.

"It could have been even more convincing with a Shane Brazil goal disallowed for offside and then he struck the bar late on as well.

"We will play Haywards Heath in the next round of the Vase at their place.

"We followed this with another victory on Monday, beating East Preston 3-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although missing a few regulars after Saturday’s game with injuries we shuffled the pack and with a couple of changes we were able to continue where we left.

"Scoring early and controlling the majority of the game, we were not caused too many problems by our hosts with only wayward finishing stopping us from adding to the three goals we did score.

"Aaron O'Brien grabbed two and Shane Brazil the other with Evan Harris assisting in all three.

"It was another good performance with the lads playing some good football and creating openings at will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was of great importance to maintain our league form. We now need to rest and prepare right for the visit of Forest Row on Saturday at the Seal Bay Stadium (3pm)

"Come along and support the lads, everyone’s welcome.”

Hailsham 3 Bosham 5

Bosham 0 Rustington 0

SCFL Division 2

Bosham picked up four points from their weekend fixtures as attack and defence took turns to be on top.

First, the Robins made the long trip to Hailsham Town, where eight great goals thrilled the crowd.

Toby Hewett opened the scoring with a fine header, and minutes later a swift move saw Ollie Hawkins fire past Hailsham keeper Charlie Kneath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailsham got back into it with a penalty from William Ridgway, but Bosham responded as Hawkins fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Henry Thompson got the home fans excited with a rocket finish, while Bosham made it 4-2 before half-time as Hewett picked his spot.

The second half was more frustrating, but the standout moment arrived when Hewett sealed his hat-trick with a stunning run and shot to leave defenders in his wake and keeper Kneath dumbfounded.

The Stringers did not give up and William Gordon got them a sniff of a comeback minutes later, although Bosham saw out a 5-3 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, the Robins entertained a Rustington side who had numerous personnel changes from last season, and it was a game of two well-matched teams whose defences cancelled each other out.

One would struggle to find a more enjoyable 0-0 draw. Bosham welcome Worthing Town on Saturday.