Broadbridge Heath became draw specialists this week – sharing the spoils in SCFL premier encounters with near neighbours Roffey and Alfold. Here are the reports, submitted by the club...

BROADBRIDGE HEATH 2-2 ROFFEY

Heath Manager Chris Simmons was forced to make changes to his back four with Jack Frankland and Jamie Chesworth both out through injury and Kyle Sim unavailable; so it was a welcome start for Bradley Peters at the heart of the Heath defence while midfield general Charlie Weller dropped into the left back position with Louis Evans coming in to play in the centre of midfield.

Heath started on the front foot with Adrian Todd having the first shot on goal after 5 minutes play. On 13 minutes Evans was brought down 25 yards from goal, Mason Doughty took the resulting free kick which Jasper Sheik saved well pushing the ball wide of the post for a corner.

Broadbridge Heath in recent action v Hassocks FC | Picture Steve Robards

The Bears took the lead on 19 minutes when Andy Waddingham intercepted a pass near the halfway line and immediately played the ball forward to Doughty who took a touch before rifling a right foot shot from outside the box, wide of Sheik into the bottom left corner.

The visitors first shot at goal came on 26 minutes when Olly Brown tried his luck with a left foot shot that went straight to Heath keeper Liam Matthews. A minute later former Heath keeper Sheik, now playing for the Boars, was forced into making another fine save when he turned Sean Terry’s goal bound effort around the post to safety.

10 minutes before the break and against the run of play, it was all square, a long throw-in from the left was headed clear by a Heath defender, the ball went straight to Morgan Prill on the edge of the penalty area and the player took a touch and hit a right foot half-volley into the top right corner, a cracking goal from the young Roffey player.

Into injury time and another free kick for the Bears from the edge of the “D” saw Sheik save yet again, this time from Todd’s kick and it remained 1-1 at the break.

The visitors started the second half on the ascendency forcing Mathews to make the first save of the half when he pushed Ricardo Fernandes corner over the crossbar; but a glorious opportunity for Heath to regain the lead went begging when Doughty beat two defenders before squaring the ball to an unmarked Alex Barbary some twelve yards out but the ball was slightly behind the Heath striker and the effort went sailing over the crossbar.

Chances came and went at both ends, for the visitors Tiago Andrade put a free kick from the edge of the box a yard wide of the post before Fernendes put his from the same distance high over the bar. At the other end Sean Stephenson’s cross from the right somehow evaded Barbary at the far post but it was Roffey who took the lead on 70 minutes, a Heath attack was intercepted by Clyde Jacques who smashed it away with his left boot similar to that John Smith (Peter Kay) “Ave It” commercial, that sent Kelvin Lucas through and the striker slipped the ball between two defenders before running through and slotting past Matthews to give his side the lead.

Heath equalised 9 minutes later when Todd played a ball straight down the middle over the Roffey defence allowing Doughty to run through, the striker took a touch before he smashed the ball past Sheik for his second of the match. 2 minutes later Heath were again denied by Sheik saving Charlie Wellers right foot shot with a full length save.

Both sides had chances to win the game in the closing stages with Lucas going close for the visitors and Sam Lemon shooting straight at Sheik but it remained 2-2 with both team taking a point.

BBH: Matthews, Weller, Terry (Stephenson 33), Waddingham (Pickering 74), Peters, Brackpool, Todd, Evans, Barbary (Lemon 61), Parmiter, Doughty.

ALFOLD 1-1 BROADBRIDGE HEATH

The Bears travelled the relatively short distance along the A281 to Alfold on a freezing cold Tuesday evening hoping their team would recover the form that’s seen them maintain a challenge at the top of the division by completing the double over their close neighbours.

Heath manager Chris Simmons welcomed back Jamie Chesworth and Jack Frankland who both missed the weekend draw with Roffey allowing Charlie Weller to return to his more familiar position in the centre of midfield.

The Bears flew out of the trap and should have been a goal up within a minute when Mason Doughty intercepted a pass across the face of the goalmouth but saw his right foot strike beat the Alfold keeper Drew Churchill but come off the foot of the post and out to safety.

A minute later Frankland forced his way into the penalty area past two defenders before knocking a low right foot cross into Louise Evans but the midfielder sliced his effort wide from 12 yards.

Heath’s pressure continued and they finally got their reward in the 14th minute when Frankland intercepted a pass and played a long ball forward to Charlie Parmiter who beat his marker and ran through to slot past the advancing keeper.

Heath continued to create chances with Sam Lemon trying his luck with a right foot shot from distance, Mason Doughty making the Alfold keeper work with another shot on target and Parmiter’s header from a Chesworth free kick saved comfortably by Churchill.

The home-side drew level in the 32nd minute with their first shot on target and what a shot it was, Tyrese Sutherland picked up the ball and ran towards the Heath defence before smashing a left foot shot from 30 yards that flew into the top left corner giving Heath keeper Liam Matthews no chance of stopping.

The Bears ended the half well with Churchill forced to save from Sam Lemon and Parmiter inches away from heading home Chesworth’s cross but it remained 1-1 at the break.

Those old enough to remember the ITV Football show Saint & Greavsie will remember one of their catchphrases being “It’s a game of two halves”. That statement has never been so true when you compare the two halves of this match, having watched the Bears play some really good entertaining football in the first half, the second period was one to forget with not a single goal attempt on target despite kicking down the slope towards the club end.

Whereas the hosts played much better in the second period, had more possession, created more chances and probably feel unlucky not to have won the match with their best effort being Andrew Demby’s free kick from the edge of the penalty area which hit the top of the cross bar.

So it ended all square with both teams sharing a point which keeps Heath in contact with the leaders at the top and gives Alfold a point to move them closer to the teams above and safety.

Next up for the Bears is a trip to Saltdean United on Saturday 11th February, K.O. 3.00