Eastbourne Town’s 5-0 win at home to AFC Varndeanians puts them up to fourth in the SCFL premier division table.

Town are desperate to finish in the top four and were up against a visiting side looking for their first win in the league in 12.

Eastbourne boss Jude MacDonald brought James Waters and Jack Samways back into the starting XI. The bench contained under-23 manager Sean Lee and under-23 graduate Anthony Gill.

The game started with Town firing plenty of balls into the Vardeanians box but the visitors dealt with them well. Fletcher Holman fired one over in the sixth minute before the game became a midfield battle, with neither team dominating possession.

James Waters celebrates his goal by praising Fletcher Holman for his assist.| Picture: Josh Claxton

Holman was providing the biggest threat with a few promising runs forward, but very few shots were fired at the AFC goal.

In the 20th minute, Leon Greig sent a good cross over to Callum Barlow but he fired it just wide.

Holman finally brought about the breakthrough in the 26th minute – he went round a defender and when his shot was saved, he was there to place the follow-up beautifully into the bottom corner.

A few minutes later, Alfie Peacock passed to Holman in the box and forced the keeper into a save.

Leon Greig’s cross evaded theonrushing Samways then Peacock fired in a long-range shot which flew straight into the top corner to make it 2-0 to Town. That’s two screamers for the Hastings loanee for Town in the last four games.

The second half started slowly until Holman came charging forward 10 minutes into the half to go one-on-one with the keeper. However, the ball somehow went wide.

Varndeanins were giving it a proper go, but did not work Chris Winterton.

Town went on the attack in the 67th minute with Holman setting up James Waters to make it 3-0. Two minutes later, Holman finished a one-on-one, making it 4-0.

Varndeanians forced a wonderful save from Winterton but in the 86th minute, Waters fizzed a ball into Holman whose brilliant header completed his second hat-trick of the season.