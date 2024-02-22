Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Common lost 2-1 at home to Midhurst then won 4-2 at Shoreham (see report on Shoreham game on end of this page), while Bexhill drew 2-2 at Pagham.

Common manager Russell Eldridge said: “It's been a frustrating week as we’d have liked more points from our two games.

"Saturday's defeat against Midhurst was disappointing as we lacked intensity in our play and this showed with the lack of meaningful scoring opportunities.

Little Common and Bexhill at their Christmas meeting - and the sides had mixed fortunes this week

"Despite probing we were unable to do enough to get back into the game or go on and win it.

"But at Shoreham the response was great and on another night could have scored more goals.

"We started well and got balls into the final third and created chances and got ourselves into a two-goal lead. We conceded on half-time but two goals in quick succession took the game away from Shoreham.

“We controlled the game and continued to create chances without converting them. We want to end the season well and pick up as many points as possible as well as progress in the cup.”

Common host Eastbourne United tomorrow and go to Crowborough in the Peter Bentley Cup last eight on Tuesday.

Bexhill boss John Wright said their long trip to Pagham was to play on a pitch that was ‘barely playable’ and added: “It was a carbon copy of the Loxwood game the previous week.

"A poor first half saw us a tad fortunate to go in just 1-0 down.

"The second half was completely different with us making chance after chance and deservedly taking the lead through a Jack Shonk penalty and a 25-yard screamer from Joe Summerbell.

"Pagham equalised three minutes after Joe’s goal and 2-2 was probably a fair result in the end and a well earned point.

“I was really disappointed with our first half performance and we struggled to adapt to the difficult conditions but second half we were very good, showed real character and desire, and were perhaps unfortunate not to pick up all 3 points.

"The substitutes made a huge difference and gave us real energy, and very proud that we ended the game with 8 teenagers on the pitch, including two 16-year-olds.”

Bexhill host Eastbourne Town tomorrow.

Little Common returned to winning ways with a comfortable 4-2 SCFL premier division victory at Shoreham on Tuesday night to complete a league double over their hosts.

Sam Ellis saw an effort hit the side netting before Jack McLean blazed over from close range. Common took a deserved lead in the 15th minute when Ellis' shot was fumbled by the home keeper and Adam Smith slotted home the loose ball.

McLean had a chance to make it 2-0 when he was released by Ellis but the keeper saved with his legs.

The second came in the 22nd minute when McLean turned provider and his cut back was met by Alfie Lambden who rifled the ball in.

The hosts almost pulled a goal back immediately only to see a header hit the post.

The deficit was reduced on the stroke of half-time when Smtih was penalised for a foul on the edge of the area and the resultant free kick was curled into the top corner.

Any thoughts of a Shoreham comeback were dispelled in the opening ten minutes of the second half with Common adding two further goals.

Lambden drilled home after Russell Eldridge saw his free-kick rebound off the wall, then Paul Feakins met a McLean cut back at far post for a rare goal of his own.

McLean saw another effort saved by the keeper before his downward header bounced over the bar.

The hosts pulled a late consolation back from the spot.

Common should have completed the scoring with a penalty of their own but Jamie Bunn's effort was well saved by the home keeper.