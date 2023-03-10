Bexhill United and Little Common are keeping the SCFL premier wins coming.

The Pirates beat AFC Varndeanians 1-0 at The Polegrove last Saturday.

A Tom Vickers penalty in the 10th minute did the damage, although Vickers picked up a second yellow card after just 25 minutes which meant Bexhill had to play for over an hour with ten men. But they coped well.

Boss Ryan Light said. “We had to dig deep and work really hard to make sure having a player less didn't affect the result – I thought we did that well.

Little Common celebrate a goal vs Eastbourne United | Picture: Joe Knight

"We have eight games remaining and we sit just four points off fourth place, where we finished last season – that has to be our aim now.”

Little Common boss Russell Eldridge was buoyed by a 5-0 win at Saltdean and a 2-1 home success over Eastbourne United/.

He said: “It's been another great week securing six points from two games which stretches our winning streak to four games, taking 24 points from the past 30 available.

"Saturdays win at Saltdean was fairly routine – we were soon able to take control and raced into a four-goal lead at half-time.

Beckhill United are on the spot v AFC Varndeanians | Picture: Joe Knight

"The goals were well-taken and could have converted more chances to extend the lead.

"Tuesday was another good victory. In the first half we were poor but stayed in the game and second half we came out stronger and more determined. Our whole game improved and we managed to take the lead

