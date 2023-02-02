Bradley Pritchard came into the starting line-up and Lewes, who’d battled to a 2-2 draw at Cray Wanderers on Saturday after trailing 2-0, started brightly and nearly took an early lead through Pritchard, who saw a 25-yard volley saved by Ben Goode.
The Rooks went ahead on 12 minutes through Deon Moore, who collected a pass from Tyrique Hyde down the left before beating his marker and blasting a superb strike into the top corner.
Jamie Mascoll tested Goode twice in quick succession with long-range efforts.
They doubled their lead on the half-hour, winning a penalty after Joe Taylor was pulled back by Michael Olarewaju as he was about to convert a Pritchard cross.
The referee had little choice but to dismiss Olarewaju and Taylor sent Goode the wrong way from the spot.
The Rooks made it 3-0 on 42 minutes as Johnville Renee and Moore into teed Ryan Gondoh, who finished calmly.
A minute later, Taylor ran onto a through-ball from Hyde before lifting the ball over the onrushing Goode.
The second saw fewer clear-cut opportunities, but Lewes added a a spectacular fifth in stoppage time.
Rhys Murrell-Williamson cut in from the right before unleashing an unstoppable strike that flew past Goode and into the far top corner.
The Rooks, up to eighth in the Isthmian premier table, welcome Kingstonian to the Pan on Saturday.