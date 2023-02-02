A scintillating first-half display saw Lewes return to winning ways with an emphatic 5-0 victory over ten-man Wingate & Finchley at the Pan.

Bradley Pritchard came into the starting line-up and Lewes, who’d battled to a 2-2 draw at Cray Wanderers on Saturday after trailing 2-0, started brightly and nearly took an early lead through Pritchard, who saw a 25-yard volley saved by Ben Goode.

The Rooks went ahead on 12 minutes through Deon Moore, who collected a pass from Tyrique Hyde down the left before beating his marker and blasting a superb strike into the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Mascoll tested Goode twice in quick succession with long-range efforts.

Lewes celebrate their 5-0 Wingate win | Picture: James Boyes

They doubled their lead on the half-hour, winning a penalty after Joe Taylor was pulled back by Michael Olarewaju as he was about to convert a Pritchard cross.

The referee had little choice but to dismiss Olarewaju and Taylor sent Goode the wrong way from the spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rooks made it 3-0 on 42 minutes as Johnville Renee and Moore into teed Ryan Gondoh, who finished calmly.

A minute later, Taylor ran onto a through-ball from Hyde before lifting the ball over the onrushing Goode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second saw fewer clear-cut opportunities, but Lewes added a a spectacular fifth in stoppage time.

Rhys Murrell-Williamson cut in from the right before unleashing an unstoppable strike that flew past Goode and into the far top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad