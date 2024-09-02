Score draw in Horsham derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham YMCA 1-1 Roffey FC

The Horsham-based teams are back in the same division since the Boars were promoted in May. It’s a welcomed return to this fierce rivalry.

My Alexa was telling me to expect showers but all we had was a grey windy afternoon. The pitch as usual was fantastic.

A score draw was a fair result and both teams had chances to win it but both goalies were brave and solid. The first opportunity came on the fifth minute, however YM missed the target. Within seconds the away team had an excellent chance when the young skilful Ryan Ferrar sprinted towards goal, the YM keeper, Louis Sullivan came out quickly and smothered the opportunity.

Not to be outdone, Roffey’s keeper, Monty Watson-Price pulled off a string of goal bound efforts with his laser like reactions.

The first goal, on the 12th minute came from the Chagos Islands International defender Clyde Jaques. A cross came in from the right, YM failed to clear and the ball was stroked into the net via the post from 12 yards.

One-nil to the away team but YM weren’t beaten. They got back into the game after a 35th minute screamer from the ever talented striker, Michael Wood. The ball was played in from the left, it fell nicely to Wood and he nailed it.

Roffey hadn’t made the short journey for a point and the electric winger, Ferrar, was dazzling down the left. Ben Chowney did his best to keep him at bay and it was a great battle.

In true derby fashion the referee (Mr Lawrence) had to take charge as the tackles were becoming reckless and both teams received a number of yellow cards.

On the 55th minute, a foul from the Roffey keeper gave YM a chance to take the lead from the penalty spot. Mr Reliable, Dean Longrove stepped forward like a confident Chris Waddle. He took his time and aimed for the top corner, unfortunately for the home team the ball missed the target and YM missed the opportunity to take the lead.

The tackles were still flying in with the same passion as an Old Firm game. Both managers made substitutions to rest the walking wounded but neither side could finish the game off. YM had the better of game towards the end but yet again their final balls into the box were poor.

Boars striker and ex YM player, Tom Tolfrey gave the home team the runaround all game but Evans and Neathey were solid in defence. Ash Dugdale did his best Steve Stone impression in the midfield. He was popping up everywhere and gave an outstanding performance.

After the referee had blown for full time and the players were shaking hands, a melee erupted in the centre circle. The tension had boiled over and tempers flared. The referee struggled to take control and ended up booking a coach from either team.

What an incredible afternoon in the Southern Combination Football League. The crowd loved every second.

Next up for the teams are the Peter Bentley League Challenge Cup tie’s. YM host Godalming Town on September 3 and Roffey play Copthorne.