Scott Booth to leave Lewes FC role

The news was announced just days before their final Women’s Championship game of the season, when they are likely to need a win to keep alive their hopes of staying up.

A Lewes FC statement said: “Scott has been in charge for two seasons and led the club during its record-breaking FA Cup run in the 22-23 season, reaching the FA Cup Quarter-Finals for the first time in club history and in front of a club and cup record crowd.”

Chief Executive Maggie Murphy said: “We are grateful for Scott’s hard work and dedication over the last two seasons and during a time of increased professionalisation at the club. We wish him the best in his next chapter.”

Lewes boss Scott Booth is leaving the Dripping Pan | Picture: James Boyes

Booth said “I’ve been grateful to have the opportunity to manage at Lewes FC. I’d like to thank everyone at the club for their huge commitment and efforts over the last two seasons, especially the office staff, the performance staff and the players.”

It means Sunday’s last home game of the season versus Crystal Palace, with a 2pm kick-off, will also be his last home match.