Scott Lindsey explains transfer policy shift Crawley Town

Crawley Town’s first two signings of the summer have shown there has been a shift in transfer policy at the Broadfield Stadium.

Reece Brown, 29, and Harry McKirdy, 28, come to the club with a lot of experience – something Reds fans have not been used to in the last couple of summers.

With owners WAGI United’s data model, we have seen, with mixed success, players with little or no league experience or who are underappreciated at other clubs come into the squad. The summer of 2023 showed how that can work but last summer, with the huge number of changes to the promotion squad, it didn’t have the same effect.

But with Scott Lindsey back in charge, there has clearly been a shift in that policy, and when we asked the 53-year-old, was that change down to him, he simply answered ‘yes’.

And the Reds boss said there would be more experience to come, but added they still need to be on the look out for hidden gems.

"We're trying to bring in players with experience. We want to add to what we have done already but we're also mindful that we can't just keep doing that, we've got to also find some hidden gems,” he said.

“The data model is important but it must be coupled with getting eyes on players, making sure that we think that they can fit into the way that we play.

"We can look at numbers on a spreadsheet but that doesn't tell you what they're like, that doesn't tell you whether they can play.

"It's important that we really understand the system, the way we play and we really understand the individual player and understand that he can play in the system with high possession stats.

“A spreadsheet won't tell you that, we've got to really get eyes on them as well.”