Scott Lindsey hails ‘outstanding’ Crawley Town players after ‘unfair’ defeat at Tranmere Rovers

Scott Lindsey heaped praise on his ‘outstanding’ Crawley Town players following their ‘unfair’ 1-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers.

The Reds created numerous opportunities to open the scoring but fell behind to Jordan Turnbull’s 68th minute goal.

Crawley were handed a lifeline with ten minutes remaining when Joel Lynch was hauled down in the area, but Dominic Telford thumped the resulting penalty over the crossbar.

The defeat leaves the Reds second-from-bottom in League Two, two points off safety, although they have three games in hand over place-above Hartlepool United.

Scott Lindsey admitted Crawley Town’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers was ‘unfair’, but heaped praised on his ‘outstanding’ players for their performance at Prenton Park. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

Lindsey said: “It’s unfair, isn’t it. I thought we were outstanding tonight. Every single player was brilliant, and they deserved so much more than what we’ve come away with – which was obviously nothing.

“I’m really disappointed, again, with the result, but performance-wise I thought we were very good.

“It’s a tough place [Tranmere], but I thought we dominated the game in large parts. I thought we competed really well, I thought we created chances.

“For the penalty, you’d back Dom to score that. Ninety-nine times out of 100 he puts it in the net, but obviously tonight he didn’t.

“It’s a game we wanted to win. We didn’t want a draw. I think you could see that, and the supporters could see that. They [the fans] have come a long way [for us] to send them down the road with nothing.

“The fans can clearly see we’ve put a shift in tonight. When you’re down the bottom of the table, sometimes your luck is not with you.

“But we deserved far more than we got tonight.”

Next up for Crawley is a trip to fourth-placed Northampton Town on Saturday.

The Cobblers were held to a surprise 1-1 draw at the Reds’ relegation rivals Harrogate Town this evening. The draw leaves the Sulphurites five points and two places clear of the drop zone.

Lindsey added: “We do need a little bit of luck, but sometimes in football you make your own luck.

“We put a real shift in, but we’ve got a tough game on Saturday. We’ll dust ourselves down.

