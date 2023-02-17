Scott Lindsey issues injury update on key Crawley Town duo ahead of Leyton Orient test

Crawley Town could be without two starting midfielders to face top-of-the-table Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Teddy Jenks and captain Ben Gladwin were both forced off through injury for the Reds on Tuesday night against Stockport County.

Gladwin was signed from Lindsey’s former employers Swindon Town at the end of January, and was named Crawley captain after the departure of George Francomb.

Since making his debut against Salford City on January 28, the 30-year-old has started every game for the Reds.

Teddy Jenks is set to miss Crawley Town's trip to League Two leaders Leyton Orient. Picture by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Teddy Jenks has impressed in his 17 League Two appearances for Crawley, but has been plagued with injury.

When asked for an update on the pair’s recovery ahead of this weekend’s clash with Orient, Lindsey said: “Teddy Jenks won’t make the weekend.

“Ben Gladwin might make the weekend but we’re just assessing how they go. We’ve got another 24 hours to see how he [Gladwin] is over the next 24 hours.”

Jenks was joined by Seagulls team-mate Jack Spong in the January transfer window. The Reds’ Albion loan pair made their senior Brighton debuts together against Aston Villa in the EFL Cup in 2019, having both climbed the youth ranks at the Amex.

On Spong, Lindsey said: “We’ve signed Spongy for a reason. He’s a good footballer.

“He deals with the ball really well, can pass it, long and short, play in front of a defensive line, gets on the ball. He can link things together in terms of the back line or keeper. He turns, plays forward, punches pass through.

