Scott Lindsey returning to Crawley Town? I wouldn't hold your breath

When it was announced Scott Lindsey had left MK Dons this weekend, I wondered how long it would take for someone to post something online relating to him returning to the Broadfield Stadium.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After just two wins and 11 defeats in his last 16 games, Lindsey parted with ways with MK after just six months in charge following his departure from Crawley Town.

And not long after the announcement, Dave Dee posted on the Crawley Town FC Supporters Group Facebook page: “WAGMI ask Scott what he wants if you want to keep the fans happy!”

The reaction from the fanbase was interesting – and mixed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Lindsey lifts the League Two play-off Trophy at Wembley | Picture: Natalie Mayhew

Adison Austin said: “I’m completely for this when thinking of the old ‘fairytale’ endings etc it would be great but yeah with football seems very unlikely.”

Michael Burfield posted: “I wouldn't want him back, he’s been here done his stuff then, then basically walked out to follow the money, his part of our history now, I guess once we finally get relegated, Rob will be gone, most the squad will be off, half the fans will be gone, then we start again.”

Luke Massey replied: “Why would he want to return to Crawley?”

So should/would/could Lindsey return to where he made so many memories? Could it happen? Who knows in the crazy world of football and WAGMI? Should and would it happen? The answer, in my opinion, is absolutely not. It simply wouldn’t work for any of the parties involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firstly, and probably most crucially, there is not a vacancy. Crawley Town have a manager in Rob Elliot.

Yes it’s tough at the moment and results and some performances haven’t been what is needed for Crawley in the situation they are in. But we do have to remember the huge task Elliot has on his hands.

He is a young manager finding his way in the game with a very young squad, which is still in its infancy. As has been said many a time, if Crawley stay up this year, it is arguably a bigger achievement than what Lindsey achieved last season. To suggest another manager should come in now is disrespectful with Elliot in the job.

Secondly, I don’t think WAGMI would want Lindsey back. The former Swindon boss worked miracles at Reds and took a lot of the credit for the achievement from fans, pundits et al, and rightly so. I don’t think they would want someone who took so much attention and control again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirdly, I don’t think Lindsey would want to return. When you spend so much time with a manager and other people involved in at the club, you see and hear things and I don’t think it was a completely happy marriage. I would be surprised if the move to MK Dons was just motivated by money and ambition.

And finally, when someone who has enjoyed so much success returns to the club they are so well loved at, it rarely works. Kevin Keegan returning to Newcastle United is the prime example. His win ratio in his first spell was 54.5%, second spell 26.3%. Abd it didn’t quite work out for Kenny Dalglish in his second spell at Liverpool.

Obviously I am not comparing Lindsey with Keegan or Dalglish but just highlighting the fact it’s not always going to work out when a club ‘legend’ returns.

Last season was a perfect storm for WAGMI, Lindsey and the squad. The recruitment, the coaching and performances all came together to produce something magical and something no one expected. But the chances of it happening again? Very small indeed.