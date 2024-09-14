Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey said he was ‘proud’ of his players for their performance against Stockport County.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds bounced back from consecutive League One defeats to earn a point at the Broadfield Stadium this afternoon (Saturday, September 14).

Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry opened the scoring after just five minutes with a fine goal but the Reds responded well and dominated for large parts of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The turning point came when Armando Junior Quitirna was introduced in a triple substitution shortly after the hour mark.

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey said he was ‘proud’ of his players for their performance against Stockport County. Photo: Stephen Lawrence/Telephoto Images

The 24-year-old wide man almost immediately won a penalty for his team – which he stepped up and scored himself.

"I can't take credit for bringing him on in the moment I did,” Lindsey admitted, post-match.

"One of the coaching staff said to put him on for the free-kick. We made the change straight away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He hit the wall with a free-kick but the ball came back to him, he had a wiggle in the box and they brought him down. It was a penalty.

"He was really bright when he came on. All the subs did well so it’s a collective effort in that dressing room. I'm really proud of how we played against a really good side.”

Lindsey said it was a good point against a side which is still unbeaten this season – ‘but we wanted all three’.

"The biggest thing for me is we've gone toe-to-toe with arguably one of the best sides in the division,” he said. “We've dominated for large parts of that game.”

Lindsey did see room for improvement, though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “My only criticism was we didn't create enough goal-scoring opportunities – particularly in the first half.

"We had three shots on goal, none on target coming into half-time. Second half we had seven, with three on target. I enjoyed the game, I thought we played well against a very good team with very good players. I'm proud of my players today.

"I was pleased with the second half – our aggressive nature to try and score and create openings. I thought we were a bit too nice in the first half.

“I told my team to play in a mature way and keep the process going. They need to believe in what they’re doing. If you go behind, step forward and not backwards. We were victims of that in the last game [against Barnsley]. I was pleased to see our character come through today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey and his counterpart Dave Challinor were both booked in the second-half of the match.

It came after the visitors were given a free-kick for a foul by Panutche Camara – which Lindsey (and the fans) didn’t agree with.

“I didn't think it was a foul,” the Reds boss said.

"I showed my disappointment but I never swore. They are too quick to book. I don't understand how a manager can get booked through disappointment.”

The match also saw the return of one of last season’s promotion heroes, Corey Addai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The keeper was in the opposite goal today but the home fans gave him warm applause at the end of the game.

“I will hopefully have a chat with him,” Lindsey said. “Anyone who played last season and won promotion will always be welcome back here and will be heroes to the fans and certainly to me as well.”