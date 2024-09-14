Scott Lindsey's inspired substitution earns Crawley deserved draw against unbeaten Stockport

Armando Junior Quitirna came off the bench to earn a point for Crawley Town against in-form Stockport County.

Stockport came to the Broadfield Stadium knowing that a win – by a two goal margin – could take them to the top of the table, leapfrogging Wrexham.

The Reds, meanwhile, were looking to get back to winning ways, having lost their last two against Wigan and Barnsley. Scott Lindsey handed a first start to new signing Will Swan, with Southampton loanee Cam Bragg dropping to the bench.

It was the visitors who struck first – with Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry continuing his fine scoring form with a superb goal.

Crawley responded very well and dominated possession for the rest of the match.

With both sides creating chances, Scott Lindsey rolled the dice with a triple substitution shortly after the hour mark.

Junior Quitirna replaced Hepburn-Murphy and immediately went on the attack with a driving run after his free-kick hit the wall.

Kyle Wooton dragged the Crawley man down in the box – after he was beaten on the right – and the referee pointed to the spot.

The 24-year-old picked himself up off the floor to take the spot-kick – sending former Crawley keeper Corey Addai the wrong way.

Stockport threatened to retake the lead immediately but Crawley’s defence held firm – with Joy Mukena making a brilliant goal-line clearance and vital block just moments later.

From that point on, it was all Crawley for the final 15 minutes with the hosts looking like the most likely winners.

In the end, they had to settle for a point – and the third successive draw against the Manchester club, who won the League Two title last season and maintained their unbeaten start to the new season.

It doesn’t get any easier for Crawley, with a trip to top-of-the-table Wrexham next weekend.

Crawley: J. Wollacott; J. Flint, J. Mukena (booked); T. Mullarkey; J. Kelly; M. Anderson; J. Williams © (booked; replaced by B.Ibrahim – 64); Panutche Camara; R. Darcy; R. Hepburn-Murphy (Junior Quitirna – 64); W. Swan (A. Adeyemo – 64)

Unused subs: C. Barker; E. Beach; C. Bragg; B. Ibrahim; R. Khaleel

Attendance: 4,538 (804 away fans)