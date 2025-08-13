Scott Lindsey's message to former MK Dons striker after first goal for Crawley Town

Kabby Tshimanga | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Scott Lindsey has told striker Kabongo Tshimanga he will go on to get a hatful of goals now after scoring his first competitive goal for Crawley Town.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tshimanga has started in all three games so far and finally got his first goal in the 3-1 defeat to Swansea City in the Carabao Cup.

It wasn’t the cleanest of strikes but Lindsey said after the game: “It went in the net. It doesn't matter, it's important that your strikers score goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've been willing him to score and I think he's stuck at his task.

“He makes good runs in the box and he's been present. He has missed some chances, but I'd actually be more worried if he wasn't getting chances.

“I'm pleased that he's got off the mark today and I said to him, ‘now you've scored one, you'll go score a hatful’. I'm sure we'll see that with Kabby.”

Another player to shine was keeper Harvey Davies. The Liverpool loanee pulled off a string of top saves to keep Crawley in the tie in Wales. “I thought he was excellent,” said Lindsey. “He's a very good goalkeeper and he made some good saves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought he was very good with his kicking and his distribution.

“I am proud of those two players.”

Lindsey made three changes to the starting XI at Swansea, including defender Joy Mukena, who we haven’t see in action this calendar year after a freak training ground incident, and midfielder Jack Roles.

Lindsey said: “We had to make some changes tonight. Jack Roles hasn't played loads of football, so it's important that he got some minutes. He got big minutes tonight.

“Joy Mukena of course, that's his first sort of like start for God knows how long now so the fact that he got real long minutes tonight, nearly 90 minutes, I'm proud of him.”