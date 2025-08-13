Scott Lindsey's message to former MK Dons striker after first goal for Crawley Town
Tshimanga has started in all three games so far and finally got his first goal in the 3-1 defeat to Swansea City in the Carabao Cup.
It wasn’t the cleanest of strikes but Lindsey said after the game: “It went in the net. It doesn't matter, it's important that your strikers score goals.
“I've been willing him to score and I think he's stuck at his task.
“He makes good runs in the box and he's been present. He has missed some chances, but I'd actually be more worried if he wasn't getting chances.
“I'm pleased that he's got off the mark today and I said to him, ‘now you've scored one, you'll go score a hatful’. I'm sure we'll see that with Kabby.”
Another player to shine was keeper Harvey Davies. The Liverpool loanee pulled off a string of top saves to keep Crawley in the tie in Wales. “I thought he was excellent,” said Lindsey. “He's a very good goalkeeper and he made some good saves.
“I thought he was very good with his kicking and his distribution.
“I am proud of those two players.”
Lindsey made three changes to the starting XI at Swansea, including defender Joy Mukena, who we haven’t see in action this calendar year after a freak training ground incident, and midfielder Jack Roles.
Lindsey said: “We had to make some changes tonight. Jack Roles hasn't played loads of football, so it's important that he got some minutes. He got big minutes tonight.
“Joy Mukena of course, that's his first sort of like start for God knows how long now so the fact that he got real long minutes tonight, nearly 90 minutes, I'm proud of him.”