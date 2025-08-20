Seaford Town v AFC Whyteleafe, FA Cup preliminary roundplaceholder image
Seaford Town’s FA Cup run ends: AFC Whyteleafe tie in photos

By Paul Trunfull
Published 20th Aug 2025, 20:04 BST
Seaford Town FC took on AFC Whyteleafe in the preliminary round of the FA Cup – but it was where the home side’s interest in this year’s competition ended.

Early on Whyteleafe pushed foward passing the ball around well, and Seaford, missing a number of first team regulars, formed a low block and looked to catch Whyteleafe on the break, and had a couple of chances that went awry.

In the 62 minute Whyteleafe were awarded a penalty and up stepped Ryan Gondoh, who slotted it passed Seaford keeper Jack Webb. This was followed four minutes later by a strike from Whyteleafe's Dom Vose.

Seaford battled on and again had chances but it remained 2-0 to Whyteleafe.

Seaford visit Lingfield in the FA Vase on Saturday then are away to Bexhill in the league on Monday.

See pictures from the Seaford-Whyteleafe tie on this page and those linked.

