Seaford Town’s FA Cup run ends: AFC Whyteleafe tie in photos

Early on Whyteleafe pushed foward passing the ball around well, and Seaford, missing a number of first team regulars, formed a low block and looked to catch Whyteleafe on the break, and had a couple of chances that went awry.

In the 62 minute Whyteleafe were awarded a penalty and up stepped Ryan Gondoh, who slotted it passed Seaford keeper Jack Webb. This was followed four minutes later by a strike from Whyteleafe's Dom Vose.

Seaford battled on and again had chances but it remained 2-0 to Whyteleafe.

Seaford visit Lingfield in the FA Vase on Saturday then are away to Bexhill in the league on Monday.

1 . Seaford Town v AFC Whyteleafe in the FA Cup pictures by Paul Trunfull (24).jpg Seaford Town v AFC Whyteleafe, FA Cup preliminary round Photo: Paul Trunfull

