Searle: Hastings United won’t give up while staying up is mathematically possible

Hastings United boss refuses to give up hope of avoiding relegation – and insists that If they perform like they did against Canvey Island in midweek, they will pick up more points than they miss.

After consecutive 2-0 defeats against Dartford and Chichester City, the Us drew 1-1 with Canvey who sit just outside the relegation zone but 10 points above Hastings.

It was a dominant performance from Hastings who took the lead on the verge of half-time when Davide Rodari calmly converted from the penalty spot.

However, with their first chance of the game, Canvey equalised late on to dent Hastings’ survival hopes.

Danny Searle was heartened by United's performance against Canvey, even if they didn't claim victory | Picture: Jon Smalldon

Searle said afterwards he was happy with the way his players performed and – and hoped they could remain consistent for the final six games of the season.

“Everyone knew how important tonight was and we wanted a reaction from Saturday (v Chi City). We had a lot of home truths on Saturday after the game and I thought we got a reaction. The overall performance of the game I thought was really good and other than picking the ball out the net, Louis [Rogers] hasn’t made a save,” said Searle.

“They [Canvey Island] have put even more pressure on the situation and more anxiety around the fact that we are relying on loads of teams to do us favours now – and that's the situation we're in.

“We can't say any more than that but from a performance perspective it was a much better reaction from Saturday – but they've got to take that into these next six games.

Hastings United will throw everything at their bid to stay up | Picture: Jon Smalldon

“We probably need 13 points from six games which is going to be a real tough task but it’s still there and until someone says to me ‘mathematically you're done ‘ that would be the mentality we’ve got to have.”

Hastings host second-placed Billericay Town – who are one point off the top spot – this Saturday before visiting already-relegated Bowers and Pitsea. And Searle understands the huge task he has on his hands.

“If they put the effort in they put in v Canvey in every game between now and the end of the season we're going to pick up more points out of games than we are going to lose points,” the boss said.

“The question I've got is ‘can they do that consistently between now and the end of season?’ The proof will be in the pudding. The second point to that is, we don't know what everyone else is going to do because we're now relying on other teams – whereas four four or five weeks ago it was in our hands a little bit.

“It's disappointing that we've got to rely on other teams but that is where we find ourselves and we can't hide from that. We’ve got to take care of our stuff and hope other teams do us a favour.”