Second-half surge from Yapton

Junior Cup, 2nd round

Yapton have a fine record in this competition, having lifted the trophy three times, and on this occasion, a terrific second-half effort took them through to the the third round.

Rustington scored an early goal and a few minutes later Connor Jones headed in Rhys Harwood's cross to equalise.

Tom Legge's clever lob put Yapton ahead and just before the break Rustington grabbed their second.

After the break Yapton really got on top and Eddie Manwill and Frazer Beaumont were on target before Rustington's late, successful penalty.

Pulborough 2, Yapton Res 2

West Sx Lge, Div 3C

Yapton dropped their first points of the season though they were the first to strike when Dan Gill set up Curtis Booker, who scored at the second attempt after his first effort was saved.

Pulborough shocked their opponents with two quick goals early in the second half and it was not until the 70th minute that Gill was architect again and Kieran Mills secured a point.

It was a terrific game and once again Jake Dean excelled in Yapton's goal.