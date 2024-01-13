Worthing FC produced a scintillating second half display to brush aside Truro City and climb to second place in the National League South.

The Rebels made the long journey west to Bolitho Park to take on a firing Truro City side that had won six of their last seven matches. Worthing themselves were looking to bounce back from a defeat to Chelmsford City last time out and take advantage of an FA Trophy weekend to climb the table.

Adam Hinshelwood named just three substitutes for the clash against the White Tigers and Greg Luer, named among those three, played no part in the warm-up as he looked to be still struggling with a groin injury. Bournemouth loanee Jack Wadham made his debut for the Rebels, while Reuben Livesey-Austin made his first start of the league campaign.

Worthing’s first task was getting to grips with the pitch that was cutting up quickly and restricting them somewhat from playing their usual possession-based football. That resulted in a cagey start in Plymouth, with neither keeper troubled in the first half hour.

Worthing pictured celebrating in their recent win at Eastbourne - and it was another away victory, this time against Truro, that lifted them to second in the table | Picture: Mike Gunn

The first chance brought the first goal and unfortunately for the threadbare Rebels, it was the hosts who found the back of the net. Andrew Neal found space on the right flank for the White Tigers and whipped in a delightful cross to the head of Tyler Harvey who nodded in past the helpless Josh Jeffries.

Debutant Wadham worked the first effort at goal for the Rebels on 42 minutes, but his low, powerful shot was straight at James Hamon and comfortably saved.

After dominating the ball in the first half, the Rebels finally got their reward in stoppage time to get back on level terms. Joe Felix cut back onto his left foot from the byline and floated a wonderful cross over keeper Hamon to the back post where Danny Cashman headed home from close range to ensure the sides went into the interval level pegging.

The timing of the equaliser proved crucial as the Rebels begin the second half with a new-found level of confidence. Cashman had a chance to double his tally on 53 minutes when Felix was his provider once again. His shot at goal was a good one, but saved by Hamon, though he didn’t know much about it.

Just two minutes later, the Rebels were in front. Wadham picked the ball up on the edge of the area where he fired a low effort towards goal, but also into the path of talisman Ollie Pearce who intercepted it, turned, and fired into the bottom right corner!

It was a quickfire double for the Rebels when two minutes later, Cashman did double his tally. The forward line pressed brilliantly in tandem to win the ball back in the box through Jake Robinson. He laid it through to Pearce to send him one-on-one, but the striker picked his head up and squared to Cashman who tapped it in.

Hinshelwood made a double change on 68 minutes that saw Michael Klass and Robinson replaced by youngsters Ollie Starkey and Finlay Chadwick.

Starkey was straight into the action as he lead a counter attack and sent through Felix but the winger was tackled as he shot and the ball rolled gracefully into Hamon’s welcoming arms.

In what was a scintillating second half display from the Rebels, they produced another fantastic move for their fourth goal. After a controlled spell of possession, Starkey advanced forward, spreading play to the right flank to Felix who delivered another devilish cross that was volleyed into the top left corner by Pearce for his 20th goal of the league season!

With ten minutes to go, Cashman thought he’d secured his hat-trick when his shot rifled towards the top left corner, but Hamon produced a quite unbelievable fingertip save to deny him. Luer came on in added time for Livesey-Austin who was struggling after picking up a knock.