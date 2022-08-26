Sedlescombe share eight - Westfield and Hollington grab wins

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sedlescombe 4 Ashurst Wood.4

Sedlescombe Rangers went into the game seeking their first points of the season against newly promoted club Ashurst Wood. The opening stages were frantic with both teams trying to gain control of proceedings. Ashurst Wood started the brighter, however It was Sedlescombe who got the all important opener. Ryan Edwards and his trusted left foot scored a free kick from the edge of the box.

Just minutes later Sedlescombe attempted to clear their lines and the ball kindly fell to a Ashhurst Wood player and was calmly slotted in for a quick fire equaliser.

Five minutes into the second half Ashurst Wood took the lead, a neat move was finished off at the far post. Sedlescombe soon fired back to make it 2.2, a goalkeeper howler led to the returning Zak Boutwood scoring.

Sedlescombe’s Harry Lovick was then involved in a heavy collision and had to be taken to hospital with concussion, further adding to a early season injury crisis for Cook and Driver.

This didn’t stop Sedlescombe retaking the lead through a Lucas Zon finish.

Sedlescombe found it hard to close down the game and once again let in a equaliser. Sedlescombe responded quickly to this and made it 4.3, a brace from Boutwood.

A late leveller from Ashurst Atwood then made it a thrilling 4.4.

Sedlescombe’s second half vulnerability showed once more and will be of concern.

The management team

of Michael Cook and George Driver know all three points in the big local derby against Battle is an absolute must. They hope to welcome back a number of key players for the clash.

Sedlescombe against Battle Town will be on the 3rd September, 2pm kick off at Oaklands Park.

Holland Sports 0 Westfield 1

Westfield travelled to Surrey for a very tricky looking assignment against Holland Sports on Saturday. The Westies made four changes from their opening day win, with fit again George Landais, George Farrance, Tom Marshall and Armandas Briedis coming into the starting line up at the expense of Ronnie Austin, Alfie Simmons, Charlie Holmwood and Will Ray, for the game at the home of last seasons fifth placed side.

Westfield started the game slowly, numerous misplaced passes and lacklustre movement allowed Holland Sports a foothold in the game. Thankfully the back line, excellently marshalled by Captain Joe Dicken, stood firm and restricted Holland to not a single shot on target in the whole first half. Going forward Westfield struggled to break down a well drilled Holland defence and showed only flashes of the attacking play that was so abundant during the previous Saturdays victory. The half petered out with neither side in the ascendancy. Half time: Holland Sports 0 Westfield 0

Westfield started the second half much brighter and were rewarded for their increased endeavour when Corey Wheeler latched onto a pass from Callum Smith to drive home his first goal in Westfield colours. Westfield continued to press and Wheeler was denied a second by an outstanding acrobatic save by the Holland Sports keeper, who somehow managed to tip Wheelers drive on to the crossbar.

Holland Sports came more into the game in the last quarter and were denied an equaliser after a spectacular save from the excellent Tom Marshall in the Westfield goal. Westfield had to deal with a late bombardment in the dying minutes, with Liam Ward making a last ditch clearance to preserve Westfield first clean sheet of the season. Westfield held on to record an excellent away victory and they remain second in the fledging league table. Full time: Holland Sports 0 Westfield 1

Man of the match award, kindly sponsored by The Painting Company, was midfielder George Farrance for an excellent all action display on his return to the side.

Marshall, Maclean (Allen), Moir (Davies), Ward, Dicken, Breidis (Ray), Farrance, Wheeler, Landais, Pickering (Smith), Pethig (Whittaker)

Westfield face another tricky away trip Saturday, this time against new promoted Ashurst Wood. Manager Harry Stapleywill welcome back Alfie Simmons and Ronnie Austin. However, doubts remain over the fitness of Sam Willett, Ashley Paine and Carl Morris.

Hollington Utd 4 Lindfield 2

New boss John Carey was delighted as the Lions overcame Lindfield.

He told us: “Another 3 points and a great first 45 minutes. We looked well in control at 3-0 , but a mad five minutes and two sloppy mistakes from ourselves allowed Lindfield back in the game so we were under pressure for a little while but we added a fourth and put the game to bed,

"Lindfield are always tough to beat, a big, strong side who never give up.

"Starting the season win two wins is great and a credit to the lads, we still have five players away on holiday so this week I will have a headache but a good one to have – all the lads are great and I have explained from the start it’s a squad season not just about the 11 that start the game, the five on the bench are just as important as them,

"I would just like to say a massive thank you again to all the committee members who give up their time to help out and keep the club running, and a big thank you to all the supporters that turned out - it’s great to see and long may it continue as I want to bring the big crowds back to the Gibbons,

"I would like to say a big thank you as well to Grant Beale for keeping all the social media in order and up to date.

"This week we have another home game, against Rotherfield, so please come and support the boys – it’s a 2pm kick-off at the Gibbons with a team night out after. Three points is a must to keep the unbeaten run going.