Robbie Blake gets the chance to run the rule over his players again tonight (Friday) when the Rocks host Flansham Park Rangers at the MKM Arena.

Bognor face the West Sussex League outfit in a low-key practice match, kick-off 7.30pm, that will act as their final run out before the Isthmian premier division campaign kicks off next Saturday at newly promoted Chatham Town.

Blake says the match will allow him to give game time to fringe players but also to keep his mainstays focused on maintaining the decent form the side have shown in pre-season so far.

There is a hope that Dan Smith, the marquee capture from Dulciwch hamlet in the summer, may get some minutes, too.

The Rocks on the attack vs Chichester City last week - now they face Flansham Park Rangers in a practice match | Picture: Tommy McMillan

He said: "We needed one more game before the season starts and were having difficulty finding opponents because various leagues start tomorrow and the FA Cup starts as well. So, Flansham have agreed to provide opposition and credit to them because they know it will probably be tough given the gap in levels between the two sides.

"We will get game time in the players' legs and it's more about having another game under our belts as we look to make as strong a start as possible next week.

“We hope to train well next week and then we are in to the action for real and we can’t wait to be honest.”