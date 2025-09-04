“See the game out,” says Pritchard after FA Cup exit

Lewes FC crashed out of the FA Cup at the First Round Qualifying last weekend, and are keen to right those wrongs in their upcoming league matches.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewes manager Bradley Pritchard admitted that game management was “the biggest thing taken” from an early FA Cup exit.

Last Saturday, the Rooks were below-par but led 1-0 late on Buckinghamshire side Flackwell Heath, only to concede two added-time goals and be dumped out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a huge shock given the start Lewes have enjoyed in the Isthmian Premier League, and Pritchard did not hide his disappointment in bowing out to a Step 4 side.

Lewes manager Bradley Pritchard admitted it was 'disappointing' to exit the FA Cup at the hands of a lower-level side.

“Ultimately, we didn’t play very well,” said Pritchard.

“The way we were playing was more akin to how Flackwell Heath played. We were trying to play them at their game, rather than with our game and our strengths.”

While Ryan Bernal’s 81st-minute goal seemed to bail Lewes out, a young Rooks were stung when searching for a late second.

Flackwell goals in the 90th and 92nd minutes then left the visitors shocked.

Striker Charlie Walker is ruled out for up to two weeks with a groin injury.

“We have to see the game out,” lamented Pritchard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're not always going to put in the performance we want, but when we’re presented with an advantage, we have to capitalise.

“We have to throw our bodies in front of the ball and do whatever is needed to get the results. I think that game management element is the biggest thing we've taken from that.”

Another disappointing element of the tie was the loss of striker Charlie Walker to a groin injury, having only been on the pitch for six minutes.

Philippines international midfielder Mark Swainston made his first start last weekend.

While Pritchard said the striker would only be out for ’10 days to two weeks’, the manager also said that “one person's injury becomes another person's opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes on top of two other absences in the Rooks frontline, with Ollie Starkey leaving the club to take a break from football and Jordan Maguire-Drew yet to fully recover from a sciatic nerve issue.

Maguire-Drew did, however, return to training this week.

“All you need to do is talk to Jordan for a couple of minutes to realise that he loves football, and he's desperate to play and be part of the team,” said Pritchard.

“We have to go slowly, as much as I want to put him in. I don't want to rush him.”

Further signings may also be on the horizon, as Pritchard hinted: “Whenever there are injuries, it's always important to try and reinforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it would be remiss if we didn't try to strengthen, especially in areas where we have injuries.”

While the Rooks are looking for reinforcements up front, a new recruit has come at the perfect time in midfield.

Mark Swainston, a twice-capped Philippines international, made his first Lewes start at Flackwell Heath after a substitute appearances against Burgess Hill Town.

“That's classically Lewes, isn't it? Just pull up a Philippines international out of the blue,” joked Pritchard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the manager explained, however, Swainston has arrived after spending much of pre-season with the Rooks and was made available following recent international clearance.

“We were looking at people with the profile for a defensive midfield position and we were contacted by an agent who said, ‘Well, look, I've just got someone who's just come over from the Philippines, and he but he doesn't really know anyone here, and this is his video’.”

“He's played in the Asian Champions League, and just watching his video, I really liked how he played. I saw enough in in that to see how he would fit in our in our team.”

A dual British and Filipino national, Swainston has won league titles in Hong Kong and the Philippines and becomes the second full international in the Rooks squad, alongside Antigua & Barbuda’s Dan Bowry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Perri [Iandolo] getting injured, it meant that there was a space. Then, Mark came in against Burgess Hill and the calming presence that he has, it made me incredibly happy that we managed to get him.”

In the next few days, Lewes face a tough challenge with back-to-back home games against Cray Wanderers and Chichester City.

Both sides finished just outside the play-offs last season and have started this season well, sitting just below the Rooks in 8th and 9th respectively.

First up, Cray pose a big challenge with the attacking quality of striker Chris Dickson, former Lewes winger Josh Williams and ex-Worthing winger Nods Bobomurodov.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They're dangerous. They they have players who can create from nothing, so it’s going to be incredibly difficult for us,” said Pritchard.

“We've got to approach in the same way we we approached Burgess Hill and Potters Bar games, and hopefully playing at home could be nice if we can create the atmosphere that we had against Burgess Hill and build on the build on our home form and the environment.

“We want to make the Dripping Pan, I'm trying not to say a fortress, but something along those lines – a citadel?

“I just want the Dripping Pan to be a place that people come and know it's going to be difficult. They know that we perform and the crowd are on their back, and together, we make it an environment that they don't want to be in.”