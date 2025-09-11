Lewes manager Bradley Pritchard rued ‘self-inflicted and naïve’ errors which cost them points after difficult results against Cray Wanderers and Chichester City.

The past week saw the Rooks squander a 2-0 lead against Cray to draw 2-2, and then lose 1-0 to Sussex rivals Chichester, in back-to-back home games.

Both matches featured red cards – in the former for Lewes’ Kaan Bennett and in the latter for Chi man Emmett Dunn – and late goals for the visitors to nick points.

“I’m frustrated with the Cray result, because that was self-inflicted and naïve,” said Pritchard. “We let them influence us. You look at Kaan's sending off, which I think determines the the direction of the game. I'm frustrated at the ref, because I feel like Kaan is fouled twice and then [gets booked] for pushing and for a lunge.

Goal celebrations in Lewes' draw with Cray Wanderers | Picture: James Boyes

“Against Chichester, we didn't make those chances count. I've spoken to a couple of other managers at different levels, and they all say the same thing – you have to score when you're on top. That's what we're learning; we have to be more clinical creating chances.”

In the former contest, goals from Arezki Hamouchene and Finlay Chapman gave Lewes a commanding lead as the two young midfielders opened their club accounts.

Pritchard praised his young pair for how they have adapted to regular first-team action this season.

“Fin’s goal was fantastic,” said Pritchard. “He's not in there to score goals, so it’s a bonus for me. But I've been impressed with how he’s started this season, especially having worked so hard.

The Rooks went 2-0 up v Cray - but were pegged back | Picture: James Boyes

“With Arezki, this is his first season in men's football and he seems to play best when he has the the freedom to play his game within our framework. I expect goals from him, and the way he did it against Cray, combining with Kaan, was brilliant.”

While results were not as the Rooks had wished in the past week, there was more positive news in terms of player availability.

New signing Cameron Andrews, a midfielder who Pritchard says “will play whatever role that you give him”, made his debut against Chichester following a permanent move from Welling United. Striker Charlie Walker recovered from a groin injury to start against Chi, while Jordan Maguire-Drew managed 30 minutes from the bench against Cray.

With Maguire-Drew now needing game time, Pritchard explained that the club are seeking a loan move for the former Leyton Orient forward.

“There's a lot of competition in those 9 and 10 positions, and he's comfortably the best player in terms of what he's done in the game. But he needs to be fit enough to give himself the best opportunity to showcase that.”

With regards to a potential destination, Pritchard said: “It's purely what is best for him. So, looking at what surface the team has, what style they play. There's no point sending him to a team who will kick it long, who don't play the way we play, because we don't think it builds the necessary fitness.”

Lewes have a blank weekend ahead as other Isthmian Premier League sides partake in the FA Cup, but the Rooks return to action next Saturday (September 20) at home to Ramsgate.

Pritchard said: “We'll be training on Saturday. We know what we need to focus on. We'll be doing a lot of finishing. There'll be a lot of attacking focus, final third entries, and we'll have a bit of fun as well.

“Ultimately, this season is going to be about a lot of phases of six or so matches. We just need to be as consistent as possible. Cray and Chichester last season were quite consistent, and I think we need to do a similar thing. But for that to happen, we need to keep building on the way we play, and also off the pitch, developing our team spirit.”