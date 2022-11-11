Crawley Down Gatwick 2 Midhurst & Easebourne 0

SCFL premier

The Stags suffered another defeat but there were positives.

Shane Brazil collides with Oakwood's keeper Andrew Greaves as he makes a save | Picture: Chris Hatton

They had the game’s first real chance in the 15th minute as Billy Connor played a great ball through to Will Essai, who fired over.

The hosts piled the pressure on but the Stags back line stood firm with keeper Josh Bird not called into action – until he had to make a smart save to his right denying Nick Sullivan.

Stags’ Jordan Stallibrass fired over from 20 yards but CDG took the lead in the 42nd minute in a well worked move with Sullivan finishing from close range.

For Midhurst, Connor’s cross picked out Stalibrass who glanced his header wide.

East Dean's Jason Houghton

Stags started the second half well. Marcus Bedford fired wide from 12 yards and Bedford forced Alex Bellingham into a smart save.

Bird made a great stop from a close range header tipping the ball around the post.

CDG sealed the points in the 89th minute, a great team move finding Josh Brown who fired past Bird from 18 yards.

Stags boss Andy Ewen said: “It’s a disappointing result but the performance was so much better.

“Second half I couldn’t fault the lads, our work-rate was first class, if we maintain those levels we’re going to be winning more than we lose.

"We know the last few weeks have not been up to the standards we want, but I’ve seen enough in this game and we ‘ll take the positives as we prepare for Saturday when we visit Saltdean for a league game.”

Selsey 1 Oakwood 2

SCFL Div 1

On a blustery and wet afternoon, Oakwood gained revenge for the Blues beating them earlier in the season.

The visitors claimed all three points with a late penalty on a disappointing afternoon for Selsey.

Having trailed to the visitors in the first half, Selsey got back on level terms almost straight away when a great defence-splitting pass from Ryan Morey released Brazil, who finished with ease past the visiting keeper.

Boss Daren Pearce said: “We didn't capitalise on this in the second half and really let the game pass us by and although we created some.half chances and hit the bar, it wasn't to be and the visitors deserved the victory.

"Now we will get working hard again in training, focusing on our game at Godalming on Saturday.”

Bosham 2 Worthing Town 3

SCFL Div 2

Worthing Town’s linesman was one of five people sent off on a feisty afternoon at Walton Lane.

Town had two players and their manager sent off by ref Brian Humphries – while Bosham had a player sent off – while the visiting side’s linesman was also ordered off, apparently for getting too involved in a late flare-up.

Bosham made a fast start with Lewis Rustell and Mike Turvey a handful up front and Kieran Hartley probing away. But Bosham’s good work was undone when Worthing countered and Neil Munday sidefooted past keeper Derek Harding.

On the half hour when Oliver Eley provided the finish as frailties at the back were cynically exposed by ruthless Worthing.

In injury time at the end of the half Munday, spotted Harding off his line and brilliantly lobbed the keeper from 30 yards to make it 3-0.

In the second half the Robins were handed a lifeline when Harry Franks saw red for a bad challenge. Within minutes Bosham were on the scoresheet as Pat Bulbeck flicked a Graeme Dowden corner past keeper Luke Bonnetti.

The Worthing manager was dismissed from the dugout – it seemed very harsh – and seemed to add extra spice to the last quarter of the game.

With just a minute of normal time to go a ball was floated into the Town box and Dowden got enough on the ball to bundle it home through the crowd to give Bosham real hope of completing the comeback.

During added time both Sam Gunn for the visitors and Turvey for Bosham saw red. Gunn had recklessly brought down Turvey, who lost his head in response. Amid the furore the Worthing linesman was also sent off for, it seemed, getting too involved in the melee.

Once things finally settled down the game resumed and after almost ten minutes of added time the Blues had held on the take the spoils.

This week Stedham visit Bosham in the Sussex Intermediate Cup.

Lavant 9 Horsham Crusaders 0

Centenary Cup

Lavant hammered WSFL Championship side Horsham Crusaders in the first round of the cup on a very wet and windy afternoon.

Within a minute Lavant were 1-0 up as MoM Zac Moy finished off a nice move.

Crusaders struggled to get a foothold and on 20 minutes the home side's pressure paid off as James Hubbard's delightful volley made it 2-0.

Josh Castle and a second of the game for Moy soon made it 4-0 and with five minutes left of the first half Moy's corner was met by captain Charlie Selby who headed in for 5-0.

Right on half-time Aaron Hancock scored the sixth, driving his shot home low into the corner.

Within 10 minutes of the re-start sub Jordan Clark slotted in. Then Clark set up Mike Rogerson to make it 8-0.

Castle added his second, capping an outstanding performance from Lavant.

Worthing Town Res 0 East Dean 2

Sussex Junior Cup

Second half goals from Zach Dray and George Dixon gave East Dean the edge to seal their place in the next round of the cup.

Dean had a good opportunity when Smith was tripped in the box but Ben Pett’s penalty and the rebound were saved.

In the second half Dray's persistence paid off when Jason Houghton played him through on goa to score.

Towards the end Dixon’s 30-yard shot took a deflection that left the keeper stranded - a first goal for the club.