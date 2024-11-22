Selsey and Midhurst unlucky to lose SCFL encounters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Selsey came away from AFC Uckfield feeling they were unlucky to have lost 1-0 in the SCFL Division 1 clash – while Midhurst felt the same after a 2-1 Premier Division defeat at Hassocks.

Boss Daren Pearce said: “Having already played them earlier in the season we were looking for a much improved performance on Saturday and we certainly got that from the lads.

"Over the last month we have developed and improved as a group so much and this showed, especially in the second half.

"Uckfield are a good side who are looking to return to the next level and on Saturday we went toe to toe woth them and with a little.more luck in front of goal we could have got something. A good performance from the hosts’ goalkeeper kept us out but we gave a good account of ourselves.

Midhurst take on Loxwood earlier in the season | Picture: Tommy McMillan

“Although Uckfield did take the lead with a good goal and had a couple of half chances in the first half, going in 1-0 down at half-time we were always in the game.

"In the second half we did create a good couple of chances but great defending and good goalkeeping from the hosts’ No1 kept us from scoring and we ended losing 1-0.

"It's always disappointing to lose but sometimes it's the way you lose and Saturday we deserved to get something out of the game – the lads worked hard, created problems for the home side and had the desire to compete all over the pitch. Our application was good and we will need to maintain this.”

Selsey visit East Preston on Saturday.

Selsey and Pagham in action earlier in the season | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Elsewhere in SCFL Division 1, Infinity drew 2-2 at Forest Row.

In the Premier Division, Pagham lost 3-2 at Eastbourne United while Midhurst were edged out 2-1 at second-placed Hassocks after conceding a late goal.

Stags boss Andy Ewen was pleased with the performance of his side and said: “That was a tough one to take – the lads gave us everything, a couple of errors cost us. It’s something we need to correct sooner rather than later, you can’t compete like we did then give two silly goals away to a side like Hassocks.

"We started well, we knew what to expect, the lads followed our game plan we set out. Both keepers made good saves from long-distance efforts before we took the lead just before the break with a great finish from Lewis Rustell.

“Start of the second half we were comfortable and the big turning point come in the 60th minute as Harry Adey got caught with the ball when he should have just kicked it out.

"Harry made a couple of good saves as they piled on the pressure, we got through this period. In the closing minutes we just needed to stay organised but we got caught with a spare man at the back post to tap home in the 88th minute.”

Midhurst host Eastbourne United on Saturday.