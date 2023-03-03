We have news of Selsey FC, Midhurst and Easebourne FC and Pagham FC in this latest local football round-up.

Chessington 0 Selsey 1

SCFL Div 1

Selsey remained sixth after a fine win at Chessington and Hook.

Action from Pagham against Bournemouth Poppies, The Lions won 1-0 in the basement battle | Picture: Chris Hatton

Blues boss Daren Pearce said: “We started well and kicking into a strong wind we got the ball down and give our hosts some nervous moments – but good goalkeeping from the home keeper kept.the scores level.

"We had to be strong in defence with the strong wind playing a part and with the hosts proving a threat but we stood strong.

"Going in level at the break gave us a good platform for the second half and we moved the ball well and got ourselves into good positions to keep the hands of the keeper warm.

"After a few fine saves we made our pressure pay as Rocco Gamblin fired in after a good passage play. He was sent away down the left and finished with a shot across the keeper. This led to a good three points.

"It was great to see the things we have asked the lads to do in training cane out in the gane – If you stick with your beliefs you will get the results you deserve.”

Selsey secured an even more notable win in midweek when they became the first team to beat Shoreham – winning 2-1 against the runaway division one leaders.

Selsey host Epsom & Ewell on Saturday.

Midhurst & Easebourne 2 Newhaven 3

SCFL premier

Stags boss Andy Ewen remains hopeful of an upbeat end to the season after a narrow loss to new leaders Newhaven.

The opening 45 minutes was a stop start affair which suited the Stags. The Dockers were unable to get any rhythm, their only half chance falling to Lukas Franzen-Jones who fired straight at keeper Josh Bird.

Stags had their moments but didn’t really create any clear chances.

The Stags took the lead in the 47th minute as Charlie Osbourne found space on the left and played in Harry Tremlett, who coolly beat Jake Buss.

Dockers responded well with a dubious free kick awarded on the edge of the area. Charlie Bennett’s kick went around the wall and in to make it 1-1 in the 53rd minute.

In the 70th minute Stags got back in front. Jordan Warren’s free kick was half-cleared to Harry Tollworthy, whose half volley was well placed into the bottom corner from 15 yards.

Dockers made several changes and went for it. They drew level with 12 minutes remaining, Demis Ramos setting up Lee Robinson, who fired past Bird.

The Dockers got the winner through Ramos.

Stags boss Andy Ewen said: “We had a good week on the training field, we knew we had to make it difficult for Newhaven, they’re a top side who are well managed, we did just that, their celebrations at the end told us that.

“We’ve had a challenging period and the only way we’ll get out of it is by working hard. If we continue like that we’ll win more than we lose.”

Pagham 1 Bournemouth Poppies 0

Wessex League premier

Pagham are confident of avoiding the drop from the Wessex premier – and a 1-0 home win over the Poppies could go a long way to them achieving their aim.

The Lions remain second from bottom in what has been a tough first season in the Wessex set-up but manager Del Chester is very much looking up.

Two go down but the Lions, who visit Laverstock on Saturday, believe they can get clear of the danger zone.

"Saturday was always going to be a big game with both teams sitting so low in the league,” said Chester.

“We’ve got games in hand against all the teams down there but until the points start building up it’s always in the back of your mind where the next win is coming.

"It was clear from the off that we were the better side but with Bournemouth clearly coming to hold out for a point with the way they set up and the early attempts of time-wasting, it could have been a frustrating afternoon.

"Credit to the players though and we found the all important breakthrough from Evan Harris midway through the second half.

"It was always going to be a tense afternoon but thankfully we got what we deserved and collected all three points.”

Chester said that since Christmas and a long lay-off with games called off, Pagham had found some good form.

"We picked up a couple of early wins at home and away to Shaftesbury and also had a convincing home performance against Brockenhurst with a 5-0 win at the begining of February,” he told us.

"It’s been a frustrating season for us and if I’m honest it’s largely due to the league change. We’ve really struggled to replace the players we lost from last season, and with too many players not wanting to travel the midweek games are starting to take their toll.

“Huge credit goes out to my senior players who have stuck with the task through difficult times this year and with a mixture of the youth we are relying on more frequently we are starting to find our way again.

"We realise the task in hand and the position we’re in but I’m confident we’ll stay up.

"We’ve a few games remaining against teams looking for promotion but most of our games are in the bottom half and there’s no one in that half of the league that worries me.

