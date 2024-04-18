Selsey beat Arundel to boost SCFL play-off chances

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a game between two play-off hopefuls the pressure was on for both sides. With nerves of steel Higgins Pearce gave the Blues the lead when his deflected free kick found its way into the net – before Harris flicked in Higgins-Pearce’s corner to double the lead.

Early on there were few chances. The biggest came from the great work of Ryan Morey, who found George Britton out wide and he cut into the box – as he did many times tormenting the visiting defence – but saw his effort pushed away by Josh Bruford.

Selsey’s build-up play throughout the opening 45 was on point, although the half saw the Blues being inches away from an opener three times. Morey was just shy of heading home Jack North’s swinging cross from Higgins-Pearce’s quick corner and had his leg been any longer he would have met Britton’s low cross.

Selsey - seen here scoring against Banstead - have been in good form and beat Arundel in midweek | Picture: Roger Smith

Again the opener was within touching distance for the Blues when Britton found Fox, who was within striking distance but could not meet the ball.

At the other end, Arundel did produce an end product, but it was nothing to worry keeper Syd Davies. Matt Storm linked up well for a one-two with Tijan Sparks but his effort failed to cause a real test. The pacy Carl Broway made his way through on goal chasing a ball over the top but was forced to slow down due to the bounce of the ball before North produced a strong block with his trailing leg.

After the restart, Selsey, still in search of a winner, opened aggressively. The ball fell to Ollie Hambleton on the edge of the box and he saw h is half volley strike the left post. This was the second time the Blues had hit the woodwork with Higgins-Pearce striking the bar earlier.

Both sides knew the importance of the fixture fighting for play-off spots and that led to a change in pace in what became an end-to-end game. Abandoning his defender, the quick run of Brodway put him one-on-one with Davies but he wasted his chance with a weak strike.

The home fans were surprised to see Britton miss the target with his first-time effort from close range when Morey’s cross was headed out – the winger was just as surprised to see the ball fall in his path.

Selsey however were patient, and the goals finally came. The mood was lifted when Higgins-Pearce’s free kick found the back of the net 68 minutes in, then the game was put to bed when Harris doubled the lead with only five minutes to go, with Fox not quite getting a touch to be able to claim the goal.

Looking to add to the tally Britton knocked the ball through to put Morey in but misguided his effort. The Blues battled to the end earning a well fought and hard earnt victory – and they look to take their high spirits to Horsham where they face Copthorne at 3pm on Saturday as they continue to fight for a play off spot.

