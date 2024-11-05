Selsey finding their feet in SCFL Division 1

Selsey FC boss Daren Pearce is happy with their progress after a slow start to the SCFL Division 1 season – and saluted his players for their 4-0 win over Montpelier Villa last Saturday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Slowly, slowly we are making progress after a tricky start,” said Pearce. “We’re bedding in all the new players and slowly, with them developing and getting an understanding of what we expect of them week in week out, they are becoming a good group.

"The togetherness has been good and the hard work is starting to pay off and the lads are doing well at this point, but we know we have some difficult games coming up and this will give us a good indication of how far we have come and how much more work we need to be really competitive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Saturday’s result was pleasing in the fact that we scored four well-worked goals and kept a clean sheet.

Selsey and Pagham in early season cup action | Picture: Tommy McMillan

"George Cody’s opener was followed by a James Henton strike, and a Bradley Higgins-Pearce penalty gave us a 3-0 lead at the break. Then we got a fourth goal in the second half by Kieren Jones gave us the three points – and a good afternoon’s work was complete.

"This Saturday we have a free weekend as Billingshurst are still in the FA Vase. But the lads will be in this week and again on Saturday morning working hard to keep the levels of fitness up.”

Little Common 0 Pagham 4

SCFL premier

Midhurst take on Loxwood earlier in the season | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Goals from Howard Neighbour, Evan Harris (2) and Ronald Kardos fired the Lions to victory at Little Common,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Jason Mines said: “Saturday we felt was a must-win especially after getting the win last Saturday. We needed to build on the positive result and we did that very well.

"We dominated from first whistle to the final whistle and the only negative was we could have scored more.

"We had Jamie Carroll back from a long-term injury and he put in a MoM performance and it was great to give Cody Coparo and Alfie Ellis their first team debuts – both are 17 and did very well.

"Evan Harris getting two more goals will only make his confidence grow and he’s improving and getting fitter every week. He and Howard Neighbour are starting to get a real partnership going up top, which is great to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was fantastic to see Ronald Kardos get his first goal of the season – a very tidy team goal which he finished very well into the bottom corner.

"It’s back to back wins now but it’s nothing to get carried away with – we have some very tough games coming up and we’re have to be even better than we have been in the last few games to get anything from them.

"But a little bit of belief is back in the camp and we feel on our day we can match any team The players and committee have been unbelievable during this stcky patch and showed what a great club we are by working hard and sticking together to trying to get ourselves out of it, which I’m fully confident we will.”

Crawley Down Gatwick 2

Midhurst & Easebourne 2

SCFL premier

Stags boss Andy Ewen was happy with a point away to fourth-placed Crawley Down Gatwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We went behind to a very soft penalty, but the lads reacted well.and we got a deserved equaliser just before half-time with Kieran Carter volleying home from close range after a good move.

"The first half I was pleased with our shape, we caused them problems on the break. We started the second half well then a defensive lapse allowed Crawley Down to go back in front.

"We then had a crazy 10 minutes when we made silly errors. Once we settled down we got a deserved equaliser from a set-piece with Marcus Bedford heading home. Both sides had good chances to win it late on.

"A draw was a fair result – we’ve really improved a lot with our results away this season; it’s our home form where we’ve dropped silly points.

This will only be a good point if we back it up Saturday at home against AFC Varndeanians, who have had some good results themselves recently.”