Selsey were pleased to hold SCFL Division 1 leaders Shoreham to a draw at the High Street Ground – while Bosham were reflecting on a mixed week which brough cup agony and league joy. Reports below...

Selsey 1 Shoreham 1

SCFL Division 1

Selsey held league leaders Shoreham on a sunny Easter afternoon at the High Street Ground.

Shane Brazil in recent action for Selsey against Hailshsam | Picture: Chris Hatton

​There was a good-sized crowd with lots of youth team players present and the game produced a great advert for the division.

Selsey boss Daren Pearce said: “We started well enough, getting on the ball and using it well.

"But with the Shoreham defence in no mood to give us too many clear opportunities it was going to be a very close game.”

Cian Griffin-Tiley tested the keeper and good defending by Shoreham thwarted Rocco Gamblin.

Bosham's Lewis Rustell in action against Jarvis Brook | Picture: Chris Hatton

A good tip over from home keeper Syd Davies was as close to a goal Shoreham got in the first half.

Pearce said: “The second half proved tight but we took an early lead through Preston Woolston who with a good strike from the edge of the area made it 1-0.

"This seemed to wake the visitors up and push for a equaliser and they were level midway through the second half when their striker evaded a challenge and shot home.

"The rest of the half was still very even and with a little more composed finishing we might have even nicked the win. But all in all a draw was a fair result and it was another point on the board for us as we chase the four teams above us.”

The draw left Selsey in fifth spot and right in the hunt for a play-off spot, level on points with Wick, in sixth.

The Blues were denied a chance to build on it on Tuesday when their planned match with Arundel was rained off. They have a vital clash at Epsom on Saturday.

Southwater 1 Bosham 0

SCFL Div 2 Cup SF

Rustington 1 Bosham 2

SCFL Div 2

Bosham, with a sizeable and vocal support, made the trip to Arundel FC to take on Southwater in the semi-final of the league cup.

Having gone down to ten men in the second half, Southwater regrouped to prevent the Reds taking advantage and Ollie Hawkins, Ed Kennett, Louis Rustell and Kieran Hartley were stifled by a resilient defence.

Late on a harsh penalty was awarded to Southwater with Bosham keeper Derek Harding receiving his marching orders. Back-up keeper Harley Redman almost saved the spot kick from Luke Brodie only to see it go in for the winner.

On Saturday the Reds made the trip to Rustington.

The hosts made the better start and after only eight minutes, Chris Darwin, with a powerful header, put the Blues in front.

It was a difficult and bobbly pitch and the Reds’ task was made harder when Marco Giambelardini was penalised for an offence in the area and a Rustington penalty awarded. Christof Paraticz blasted his effort over the bar.

Rustington could have increased their lead when Cameron Lucher struck a brilliant free-kick but Redman made a wonderful diving save to keep the midfielder out.

On the resumption Bosham looked sharper and a corner from Giambelardini was headed in by Pat Bulbeck.

Boss Tony Hancock the introduced Hawkins in place of Giambelardini and the Reds had the Blues under incessant pressure.

With just a couple of minutes left Alex Barnes outfoxd two defenders and swung a perfect cross on to the head of Hawkins, who buried it to the delight of players, management and supporters.

This week it’s another clash with Southwater s they visit Walton Lane in the league.