East Preston 2 Selsey 2

SCFL division one

Selsey failed to complete the double over East Preston – but played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at The Lashmar.

Selsey players celebrate after going 2-1 up at East Preston | Picture: Chris Hatton

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues soon settled and a great run and finish by Ryan Morey gave them the lead. A good save by Selsey keeper Syd Davies prevented an equaliser.

After the break good work by the EP keeper kept the score at 0-1.

EP levelled with a good strike from the edge of the box but Selsey regained the lead through Corey Burns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Dean sponsor Jim McDonald at The Star and Garter

A second equaliser cane when Selsey lost the ball in attack.

Shane Brazil had a good chance to win it but his shot was saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selsey boss Daren Pearce said: “Our away performances have been better so far this season and this was a another plus. It is something the lads have worked hard on and it is paying off in a big way.

“Also another big plus so far is the young lads that have come into the squad from the under-18s and 23s which is good for the football club’s future.”

The Blues lost 5-1 away to Shoreham in the RUR Cup on Tuesday night.

On Saturday Selsey host Montpelier Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rudgwick Res 3 East Dean 3

West Sussex Lge Div 1

Rudgwick got in front from a corner that was originally well saved by goalkeeper John Burnett before bouncing off a few bodies and tapped home from close range.East Dean levelled through a great long-range strike from man of the match Jason Houghton saw the sides level at the break.The home side went back in front not long after the break but with the Dean determined to keep their unbeaten run alive, goals from Haidon Davies and Joe Fitzpatrick meant they led 3-2.Davies was slipped through and calmly slotted past the keeper before a free kick from inside his own half by Fitzpatrick caught the keeper off guard and floated in.

With a few minutes left Dean skipper Harry Raymond caught a player late and received his second yellow. In the dying seconds the home team scored from a corner to make it 3-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile East Dean are indebted to local publican Jim McDonald for his pub The Star and Garter’s sponsorship of the club.

He said: “It’s a great pleasure and honour to support East Dean Football Club. The work they are doing in what is a sleepy village in the heart of the South Downs is fantastic.

"The volunteer group epitomises what grass-roots football is all about. A tiny club in a tiny village, these guys’ values of respect and fair play and sportsmanship are what we are always proud to be associated with and support however we can.”

Lavant 0 Barnham Trojans 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malcolm Simmonds Cup

Lavant lost to WSFL Championship side Barnham Trojans in the second round of the cup.

The first half was even without either side being able to forge any clear cut chances and take the lead.

With 20 minutes remaining and extra time looming, the game opened up as both teams searched for the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following pressure from the visitors, with ten minutes remaining the deadlock was broken, as a looping shot by Ben Mepham on the edge of the box dropped into the top corner of the goal beating keeper James Callnon,

The final minutes saw Lavant press for the equaliser with Barnham stoutly defending their goal and seeing out the final minutes to book themselves into the next round.