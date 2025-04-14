Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Selsey’s inconsistent form continued in their SCFL Division 1 visit to Oakwood.

Oakwood went into the game a point ahead of Daren Pearce’s Selsey – and after an Oakwood win, the gap is noe four points in the middle of the table.

Pearce said: “Having beaten them at home earlier in the season our Inconsistent form continued.

"After going three ganes without defeat and playing well last Tuesday night in wining 5-2 at Copthorne, we then went to Oakwood and played poorly.

"The home side came to terms with the hard and bumpy pitch better than us and took an early lead when we failed to clear a ball into our box. After this we had a few half chances to get back into to the game but without much success.

"The second half began better for us but having to make enforced changes, we didn't get into the rhythm we needed to get back into to the game and with the home side scoring their second from a deflected free kick, that secured them all three points and left us disappointed to return home empty-handed.

“We head along the coast with a long trip to league leaders Seaford on Saturday and I’m sure Seaford will be looking to put right the result from earlier on in the season when we ran out 3-0 winners. It will be a tough test for the lads.

"On Easter Monday we face Infinity at home (11am).”

Infinity are just one point outside the Division 1 play-off places after a 3-0 home win against Montpelier Villa. Angelo Harris and Tayo Adekoya were among the scorers and Villa helped Infinity with an own goal.

Infinity visit Mike Oak on Saturday.

SCFL Premier

Midhurst and Easebourne remain 11th after a 2-1 Rotherfield defeat to in-form Newhaven.

The Stags started really well and Ed Caporn got behind his full-back in the opening minute with the Newhaven centre-half hacking the ball clear.

Ryan Warwick picked up a ball from 40 yards out and tried to lob Stags keeper Harry Adey. But the visitors took the lead in the 10th minute. Adey failed to clam a simple corner and Ryan Blunt reacted quickest to poke home. Adey then made a smart save to deny Lee Robinson.

The Stags created a few chances without testing Jonny Barnes Galloway but they were awarded a penalty when Joe Briffa was bundled to the ground. Lewis Hamilton sent the kick it into the top corner.

In the second half, Alfie Rodgers missed a good chance on the hour. George Bowerman had two good chances but as the game was coming to the end it looked like a draw was about right.

But in the dying minutes Pat Bullbeck gave the referee a decision to make bringing down Ryan Blunt. It was a foul, but whether it was in the area was up for debate. A penalty was given and Robinson fired it past Adey.

Stags boss Andy Ewen said: “That was the best we’ve been for several weeks, we were together, worked hard and created some good chances. We made two errors and got punished for them. We finished with seven players under 18 which included two 16-year-olds.

“Our next two games are important to us as we face Pagham and Petersfield, both local games. I’m hoping to have several experienced lads back, especially for the Monday game.”

Pagham are 16th after a 4-0 loss at second-placed Crowborough and the Lions welcome Midhurst to Nyetimber Lane on Saturday.

Midhurst visit Petersfield on Easter Monday while Pagham go to Wick on Tuesday night.