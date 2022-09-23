Forest Row 0 Selsey 3

SCFL division one

Selsey are second in the league after another good win, this one over Forest Row at Oakwood, where they groundshare.

Selsey's Shane Brazil in action | Picture: Chris Hatton

With just one enforced change from the midweek home win against Billingshurst, the Blues went about the game in the right manner.

Selsey boss Daren Pearce said: “Our hosts proved to be a tough side to break down, but believing in the process and doing the right things at the right times are proving to be a real positive side to our game at the moment.

"Patience and belief were the main reasons for a good away victory with us taking our chances when they arrived and scoring three good goals away from home with three different scorers – and also keeping a clean sheet, which was also pleasing.”

Evan Harris and Liam Conolly were among the scorers.

On Saturday the Blues return home to face East Preston. Pearce said: “We will be hoping to keep our performances on point as we keep trusting the process with the group.”

Bosham FC 1 Capel 4

SCFL division two

Two penalty kicks within three minutes of each other were the turning point in a game that had started so positively for the Reds, but ended up in another frustrating afternoon.

They had to play about an hour with ten men which didn’t help matters. Both teams and their supporters joined for a minute’s silence prior to kick off, in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II, which was impeccably observed.

Bosham got off to a bright start and at a ferocious pace which certainly unsettled the visiting black and amber troops, and after only seven minutes, the reds got their noses in front thanks to the ever-impressive Alex Barnes. Mike Turvey worked some space outside the box and fired a stinging effort at keeper, Dom Venn, who made a smart save only for Barnes to pounce of the loose ball to thump a superb volley back past him and into the roof of the net.

The Robins continued to push forward but Capel gradually started to find their feet and, just after the twenty-minute mark the game changed quickly and dramatically in favour of the visitors. First, Redman, in dashing out to confront the on-rushing Lloyd Jeremy, only proceeded to upend the striker and concede a spot kick that was confidently converted by George Cumming. Just minutes later it was deja-vu for the Reds as Redman picked up a second yellow and received his marching orders in conceding the second spot kick. Will Lintott deputized but his first job was to pick the ball out of the net as Cumming put Capel in front with another well taken strike.

Capel now enjoyed increasing amounts of possession and territory which continued into the second half and Bosham were finding life to be tough and exhausting with only ten men on the park. Tony Hancock made some changes to bring on fresh legs that included the likes of Toby Alford and Dave Smith but even they were powerless to prevent further strikes from the back and ambers as they cruised to the finish line with style.

Elliot Cannon was the first to add to the visitors’ tally, with the match into its final third. Cannon in the right place at the right time to finish off a swift move with a tap in finish from only yards out to, effectively, end the game as a contest. Bosham battled on and, throwing caution to the wind late on, in search of something to celebrate, were caught out at the back with Craig Duffield stooping to head home for a fourth goal for the visitors to round off a good day on their travels.

Bosham have another chance, at home, this week, to find that winning feeling again at the lane as Brighton Electricity make the trip for what should be another entertaining encounter and if last season is anything to go by there should be plenty of goals for the crowd to enjoy.

- Alan Price

Unicorn 5 Stedham United 1

West Sussex premier

Jake Hawker has been backed to score 20 goals by Christmas after opening Unicorn’s league season with consecutive hat-tricks.

The forward followed his four goals in the 4-4 opening day draw at Fishbourne with a treble in the comprehensive victory over Stedham United at Wick’s Crabtree Park.

Hawker’s hat-trick against Stedham took his tally in the fledgling campaign to seven from the two matches and he will be seeking to add to his tally when the Bognor pub team travel to Harting on Saturday.

“Jake took his hat-trick well but he could so easily be in double figures by now,” said coach Alex Barclay.

“He missed a few chances when he was clean through against the Stedham goalkeeper and could have also got more against Fishbourne.

“It’s fair to say he could score 20 by Christmas at this rate, especially if he’s a little more clinical.”

Brad Nixon is also a reliable finisher for Unicorn and he struck twice at the weekend with Barclay adding: “Dan Simmonds hasn’t got off the mark yet and he’s a proven finisher at a much higher level.

“When Jake, Brad and Dan are all firing on all cylinders opposition defences will be having nightmares about trying to stop them.”

Unicorn are holding a draw for the sponsorship of their first team shirts on Sunday with the name appearing on their team photo which will be taken at the next home game.