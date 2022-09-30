Selsey Women line up pre-match with their mascots | Picture: Sheena Booker

Selsey 3 East Preston 1

SCFL division one

Selsey are top of the division after seeing off East Preston.

Wittering Utd beat Capel in the cup

Up against East Preston, who have also made a good start, the Blues were not at their best but got the job done.

Selsey boss Daren Pearce said: “Maybe with a bit more care in the final third we could have probably added to the three goals we scored on the day, after being sloppy in the opening 20.minutes.

"We conceded a poor goal halfway through the first half – but credit to the lads as we did get back into the gane with a well-taken goal by Evan Harris before half-time.

"Then early in the second half we made it 2-1 through Ryan Morey and our visitors were reduced to 10 men then nine men.

"We added a third through Shane Brazil and should have scored a few more but credit to the visiting goalkeeper who produced a great display to keep the score down to 3-1.

"It was not our best display this season collectively but there were some pleasing play in periods of the game and some good goals scored.”

Selsey host Seaford on Saturday.

Wick 0 Selsey 1

SCFL Div 1

Wick slipped to a third straight league defeat as Selsey maintained their place at the top.

The Dragons have stumbled after five consecutive wins to start the season.

James Thurgar had an angled drive cleared off the line and Dave Crouch saw an effort deflected just wide of the far post before the interval but Selsey created the better chances after the break.

Wick keeper Keelan Belcher made a string of fine saves and Shane Brazil and Ryan Morey both struck the crossbar.

Morey latched onto an under hit back pass to roll in the 75th minute winner.

Bosham 5 Brighton Electricity 3

SCFL Div 2

A wonder goal in injury time from Kieran Hartley set the seal on an important win for Bosham which they hope will give them a kick-start to their campaign.

Just 28 seconds in referee Joe Johnson pointed to the spot for a penalty to Electricity. Kevin Wokabi stepped up to beet keeper Derek Harding.

Soon Bosham were caught again following a sloppy moment in defence. Rashid Elnahas pounced to nip in and head past Harding and double the lead.

The Reds did wake up immediately as Louis Bell showed calmness and quality to find a peach of a pass into Lewis Rustell, who raced through and slotted past keeper, Shane Greenway.

On the half hour Hartley supplied the killer pass and Rustell again eased the ball home.

Electricity restored their lead, Elnahas grabbing his second after a sloppy back pass from Matt Docherty.

A half-time talking-to seemed to work as the Reds pushed and, close to the hour, Pat Bulbeck was picked out at the far post by Bell and smashed a volley back across Greenway and into the far corner for 3-3.

Rustell took advantage as Electricity left gaps at the back and was upended in box by Greenway for a penalty. Will Lintott scored from the spot.

The win was sealed in injury time when Hartley picked up the ball close to the Brighton box and went on a mazy run, twisting and turning with sublime dribbling skills to match before opening his body out to slide the ball past Greenway and into the bottom corner to seal a first win of the campaign.

This week Bosham travel to St Francis Rangers.

Selsey 0 MK Dons 1

FAWNL League Cup determining round

Selsey narrowly lost out in their opening cup fixture against MK Dons.

The Dons immediately took a hold on the game, but Selsey defended admirably.

Selsey’s first big chance came when captain Megan Fox fired a long range free kick on target. Keeper Chloe Sansom spilled it but managed to reclaim the ball.

Five minutes after the break, the Dons took the lead. Nicola Puddick fired a shot in that was saved by Nicole Robinson. Unfortunately, it deflected right into the path of Amy Mclean who knocked it into the empty net.

Selsey fought back and put pressure on the Dons but couldn’t come up with an equaliser.

Selsey head coach Sadie Blakely was impressed by her team’s determination despite the loss and said: “That’s the kind of mentality we want.”

Harting 3 Unicorn 5

West Sussex premier

Unicorn went top of the West Sussex premier table despite playing with a makeshift goalkeeper for the second half of their emphatic victory at Harting.

Regular keeper Luke Munt is out with a bad wrist and deputy Matt Porter had to leave the action at half-time with a shoulder injury.

Centre-half Carl Westbrook took over and did enough to keep the home side at bay as the Bognor-based pub side made it two wins and a draw.

Jake Hawker scored four of the five goals in the first half and Danny Passingham bagged the other after the break with a sweet left-foot finish.

”Jake has now scored 11 in three games and he could have scored more,” said Unicorn vice-chairman Dennis Barclay.

“But Kai Williams outshone him with a really impressive performance in midfield, Charlie Holden had a Velcro touch throughout the game and Tom Simmonds return from a bad rib injury was a real boost.

“Our intention is to play at a higher level and so far, so good but there’s a long way to go.’

The Unicorn raised £1,100 in funds through their shirt sponsorship draw. Rob Wimble’s Painting and Decorating will have their name on the first team shirts and AJ Builders will adorn the training kits.

Chairman David Phillips said: “It’s a grand sun to raise and the funds will go towards the future running of our team."

Wittering United 4 Capel 0

Chichester Charity Cup

New Wittering manager Stephen Jeal’s first game in charge saw United progress with ease from a hard-fought affair.

Wittering took the lead from their first attack after just four minutes with an excellent move ending in a square ball to the D where Rob Courtman's slide-rule pass found Kris Dawson who slotted home.

On the half hour Capel’s Joey Petriolo hit the post after a long ball from Harvey Mewis cut the United defence open.

On the hour Sam Chatfield's shot from 25 yards gave Wittering some breathing space.

On 75 minutes Dawson had a one on one saved by keeper.

Seven minutes from time Lincoln Batchelor made it 3-0 with a low drive from the centre of the D. This followed Dawson seeing a shot cleared off the line after clever work by Jack Marwood.

Wittering should have had a penalty for handball but the ref gave a free kick on edge of the box.