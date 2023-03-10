It was a weekend to forget for some of our local football teams – Selsey, Bosham and East Dean all lost. Read the details here...

Selsey 2 Epsom & Ewell 3

SCFL Div 1

Selsey were unfortunate to lose to high-flying Epsom & Ewell.

Selsey in recent action against Wick | Picture: Chris Hatton

​Boss Daren Pearce said: “A run of three games in seven days and with injuries and suspensions depleting our side, we would need to be able to call upon the whole squad to get a competitive side out in each of these games.

"Saturday may have seemed a step too far when going down 0-2 after 55 minutes.

"First we conceded a goal from a set piece in the first half, then we did create a couple of half-chances but failed to capitalise on them.

"Then early in the second half we conceded the second.

East Dean in action v Del United | Picture: Roger Smith

"This would prove not to be the case with two goals inside five minutes drawing us level.

"First James Henton turned in a great cross from the left and then Cian Griffin-Tiley firing home after a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

"Not long after this we should have had a penalty after a challenge in the box when Rocco Gamblin looked to get his shot away.

"But with the whistle to his mouth the referee seemed not to make a definite decision on what he thought happened and the ball somehow managed to go out for a goal kick.

“But then controversy… right at the end an Epsom forward robbed our keeper and with the ball appearing to go out of play we looked on in dismay as he turned the ball home giving them the three points and giving us a very harsh lesson.

“It was a pleasing performance getting back into the game but disappointing at the end.”

This week Selsey visit in-form Billingshurst.

Punnetts 2 Bosham 1

SCFA Intermediate Cup QF

Two late goals from Punnetts turned this intriguing cup tie on its head to dump out Bosham.

Bosham started sharply and took the game to the Blues with Lewis Rustell and Ed Kennett causing problems for the defence.

David Castanheira was skilful in the midfield, linking well with James Wilson and Joe Boschi to create openings for Alex Barnes to tease the defence. Rustell ballooned one over the bar from yards out and Kennett was also denied by keeper Sam Wiegand.

Just after the half hour, the Robins got their noses in front. Wilson turned well and slid the ball into the path of Rustell, who instantly slotted it through to Castanheira, who burst into the area and slotted with confidence into the bottom corner to put the Reds into the lead.

The second half was a totally different affair. Punnetts came out and straight away looked like they had received a rocket from their manager.

The likes of Rick Davey and Liam Beckett caused panic in the Reds’ defence. Derek Harding was a giant in goal for the Reds and kept the Blues at bay with a number of good saves.

Bosham seemed to become too workmanlike in their play, allowing the Blues to dictate the pace – and late on, Bosham’s worst fears were realised when the blues, deservedly, drew level.

With the game into its last quarter, a ball over the top seemed meat and drink for Harding but the ball sneaked out from his grasp and the predatory Harry Murray gleefully poked the ball into the empty net.

With Bosham reeling the Blues pushed on and from a free kick a few minutes later, Lewis Walder headed in at the back stick having found himself unmarked.

Bosham pushed for a late strike to take the game to penalties but, despite Pat Bulbeck hitting the bar with a header, it wasn’t to be. This week Bosham turn attention to their SCFL Division 2 Cup quarter-final at Worthing Town.

ALAN PRICE

​

Del Utd 7 East Dean 3

Chichester Charity Cup

East Dean lost a ten-goal thriller of a cup quarter-final. The home side started the game well having numerous shots on John Burnett's goal, with the keeper coming up with a handful of early saves plus a goal-line clearance to keep the score line level.

Haidon Davies found himself in the right place at the right time following a period of pressure as a goalkeeping error fell to him to slot home. Del United had a strong period either side of half-time which saw them score twice. East Dean continued to work hard and they got their reward with Davies converting a one on one through the keepers' legs. On 90 minutes it was 2-2.