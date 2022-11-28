Selsey and Worthing United had to settle for a point apiece at the High Street Ground.

Shane Brazil put the Blues ahead only for Dean Sherwood to cancel it out a short while later. The result leaves Selsey 5th and Worthing United 9th. See pictures from the match by Chris Hatton on this page and those linked.

Blues boss Daren Pearce said: “Worthing United were the first team this season to beat league leaders Epsom recently. Therefore we couldn't under-estimate them as we knew they would be tough opposition on the day.

“The first half was a pretty even one with us taking the lead with a good strike from Brazil just before half-time but our visitors pegged us back right on the stroke of the break from a corner.

"Second half we pushed hard for the winner and with a little more care in the final third we could have taken the three points but the final pass or cross eluded us on several occasions.

"It was a good hard-fought game and although we didn’t gain the maximum points we thought we deserved, it keeps our league run going and keeping us in a good position leading up to the Christmas period.”

This Saturday Selsey are on the road again when they visit Shoreham (3pm). Worthing United go to Arundel on Saturday.

1. Selsey's Bradley Higgins-Pearce takes a corner against Worthing United Selsey's Bradley Higgins-Pearce takes a corner against Worthing United Photo: Chris Hatton Photo Sales

2. Shane Brazil in action for Selsey against Worthing United Shane Brazil in action for Selsey against Worthing United Photo: Chris Hatton Photo Sales

3. Selsey and Worthing Players have a minute's silence before their match for Club member Bob Pearce. Selsey and Worthing Players have a minute's silence before their match for Club member Bob Pearce Photo: Chris Hatton Photo Sales

4. Selsey's Ben Dines gets head and shoulders above everyone to head goalwards. Selsey's Ben Dines gets head and shoulders above everyone to head goalwards Photo: Chris Hatton Photo Sales