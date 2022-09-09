He said: “Oakwood is always be a difficult place to visit. We started well and should have been ahead within the first few minutes a great Ryan Morey run and cross was met by Evan Harris, but his goallbound effort was kept out. This was to be the pattern of the first half with us causing problems.”

Morey broke the deadlock with a good finish from outside the box. Pearce added: “We kept control of the game for long periods, keeping our hosts quiet.”

Morey added a second in the second half.

Shane Brazil on his way to scoring for Selsey against Mile Oak | Picture: Chris Hatton

Selsey visit Epsom & Ewell on Saturday and host Billingshurst next Tuesday.

Midhurst’s FA Cup adventure is at an end.

After coming through two rounds in their first time in the competiton, the Stags found higher-division Chatham too strong at the Rotherfield on Saturday and lost 6-0.

Chairman Mark Broughton said on Twitter: “Despite the result today, I am so proud of our club.

"The progress being made on and off the pitch is there for all to see. Yes we are hurting, but not disappointed. Our first foray into the Emirates FA Cup comes to an end, but this is only the beginning.”

Bosham 1 Storrington 1

SCFL division two

Harry Spicer’s first goal of the season was not enough to see the Robins to a first win as a dogged display from Storrington gave them a share of the spoils.

Seven minutes in a cross from Archie Thorpe was bundled home by Ryan Cox to give the Swans the lead.

Just before the half hour, Bosham levelled when a corner was swung in by Marco Giambelardini and Spicer got to it first to send a downward header beyond the dive of keeper Elliott Gacy.

Bosham continued to press in the second half but a lazy Robins challenge resulted in a penalty to the Swans. Declan Jenkins’ kick was straight down the middle and Del Harding saved.

Bosham go to Upper Beeding on Saturday.