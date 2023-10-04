'Seriously important' - Bognor Regis Town boss urges winger to harness natural talents
and live on Freeview channel 276
Boss Robbie Blake says the winger has been impressive so far this season and he has asked for more of the same as Bognor head in to Saturday’s FA Trophy third round tie against Hayes & Yeading United at the MKM Arena.
Pattenden switched to the Rocks from Littlehampton Town in the summer and has bagged two goals in nine appearances as well as contributing massively to the attacking threat of Blake’s outfit.
He grabbed the goal that gave his side a point in a 1-1 draw at Potters Bar Town last week.
But there was an air of frustration from Blake that his troops didn’t pick up the win they deserved on the back of a dominant display.
Allowing Pattenden to flourish out wide can give Bognor the edge in games, says Blake.
He added: “Lucas has done ever so well for us since he has come in and he has adapted very quickly. He obviously has a natural talent and we have seen it in his performances.
"We need him to produce that level game in, game out and if he can do that then it will give us a huge boost as we try to bring more consistency to our game.
"I think there is a lot more to come from Lucas and with his ability he definitely scares defenders. He’s improving every game and it’s great to see how well he has stepped up.
"He is chipping in with goals too and if you can bring attacking intent and goals to the table, you are going to be a seriously important player; he can be that player and I think he is starting to realise that. I want him and the team to impose their game on Hayes & Yeading as we look for a good run in the FA Trophy — it’s a game we are keenly anticipating.”