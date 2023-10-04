BREAKING
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school

'Seriously important' - Bognor Regis Town boss urges winger to harness natural talents

Lucas Pattenden has been urged to harness his natural talents to help the Rocks bring more consistency to their campaign.
By Carl Eldridge
Published 4th Oct 2023, 08:58 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 08:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Boss Robbie Blake says the winger has been impressive so far this season and he has asked for more of the same as Bognor head in to Saturday’s FA Trophy third round tie against Hayes & Yeading United at the MKM Arena.

Pattenden switched to the Rocks from Littlehampton Town in the summer and has bagged two goals in nine appearances as well as contributing massively to the attacking threat of Blake’s outfit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He grabbed the goal that gave his side a point in a 1-1 draw at Potters Bar Town last week.

Most Popular
Bognor Regis Town celebrate their goal at Potters Bar. Picture: Lynn and Trevor PhillipsBognor Regis Town celebrate their goal at Potters Bar. Picture: Lynn and Trevor Phillips
Bognor Regis Town celebrate their goal at Potters Bar. Picture: Lynn and Trevor Phillips

But there was an air of frustration from Blake that his troops didn’t pick up the win they deserved on the back of a dominant display.

Allowing Pattenden to flourish out wide can give Bognor the edge in games, says Blake.

He added: “Lucas has done ever so well for us since he has come in and he has adapted very quickly. He obviously has a natural talent and we have seen it in his performances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We need him to produce that level game in, game out and if he can do that then it will give us a huge boost as we try to bring more consistency to our game.

"I think there is a lot more to come from Lucas and with his ability he definitely scares defenders. He’s improving every game and it’s great to see how well he has stepped up.

"He is chipping in with goals too and if you can bring attacking intent and goals to the table, you are going to be a seriously important player; he can be that player and I think he is starting to realise that. I want him and the team to impose their game on Hayes & Yeading as we look for a good run in the FA Trophy — it’s a game we are keenly anticipating.”

Related topics:Robbie BlakeBognor Regis TownFA TrophyBognor