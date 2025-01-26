Sesay and Bamba give Eastbourne Borough vital victory over Chelmsford City
Goals either side of half time from David Sesay and Yahaya Bamba had put the Sports on course for a comfortable win.
But Jordan Greenidge scored from the penalty spot to set up a tense finale – and end Borough’s run of eight consecutive clean sheets.
The win puts them fourth in the table – but level on points with the top three. It promises to be quite a run-in.
Adam Murray made four changes to the line-up which started the goalless draw at Slough Town, including starts for Jack Clarke and Freddie Carter, whilst new signing Josh Anifowose was named as a substitute.
The Sports had a chance to go in front within the first five minutes when Yahaya Bamba intercepted Jacob Bland’s pass back, but one on one the Borough forward had his shot saved by the legs of Ted Collins.
It was the hosts who had the best of the chances in the first half, although Cameron James did head over for Chelmsford before Borough went in front after 20 minutes. David Sesay broke down the left hand side and slotted low beyond Collins and into the far corner.
Sesay then almost doubled Borough’s lead but missed after getting on the end of Courtney Clarke’s cross, before Yahaya Bamba forced Collins into a smart save low to his left.
The Sports did extend their advantage just two minutes into the second half. The impressive Jason Adigun played the ball forwards and although it evaded George Alexander, Bamba pounced on some hesitation in defence to fire past Collins.
Borough continued to press forwards, with Bamba, Dom Odusanya and then Adigun forcing Collins into action.
Just when it looked to be a routine win, Chelmsford halved the deficit when Jordan Greenidge fired home a penalty after Archie Tamplin went down in the area, but the Sports saw out the remaining minutes to move level on points at the top of the table.
