Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne Borough made it ten National League South matches unbeaten by seeing off Chelmsford City 2-1 at The ReachTV Stadium.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals either side of half time from David Sesay and Yahaya Bamba had put the Sports on course for a comfortable win.

But Jordan Greenidge scored from the penalty spot to set up a tense finale – and end Borough’s run of eight consecutive clean sheets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win puts them fourth in the table – but level on points with the top three. It promises to be quite a run-in.

Celebrations as Borough get the better of Chelmsford | Picture by Lydia Redman

Adam Murray made four changes to the line-up which started the goalless draw at Slough Town, including starts for Jack Clarke and Freddie Carter, whilst new signing Josh Anifowose was named as a substitute.

The Sports had a chance to go in front within the first five minutes when Yahaya Bamba intercepted Jacob Bland’s pass back, but one on one the Borough forward had his shot saved by the legs of Ted Collins.

It was the hosts who had the best of the chances in the first half, although Cameron James did head over for Chelmsford before Borough went in front after 20 minutes. David Sesay broke down the left hand side and slotted low beyond Collins and into the far corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sesay then almost doubled Borough’s lead but missed after getting on the end of Courtney Clarke’s cross, before Yahaya Bamba forced Collins into a smart save low to his left.

The Sports did extend their advantage just two minutes into the second half. The impressive Jason Adigun played the ball forwards and although it evaded George Alexander, Bamba pounced on some hesitation in defence to fire past Collins.

Borough continued to press forwards, with Bamba, Dom Odusanya and then Adigun forcing Collins into action.

Just when it looked to be a routine win, Chelmsford halved the deficit when Jordan Greenidge fired home a penalty after Archie Tamplin went down in the area, but the Sports saw out the remaining minutes to move level on points at the top of the table.