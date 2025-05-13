Seven leave Worthing FC as Agutter shapes squad for next season

Seven players are leaving Worthing FC.

Liam Nash has already moved to Billericay Town, Joe Partington has retired and five are moving on as Chris Agutter tweaks the squad for next season.

It follows a third successive season of the Rebels finishing in the top four of National League South but missing out on promotion through defeat in the play-offs.

Defender Partington is retiring from football. The 35-year-old joined the Rebels in December from St Albans City and made 24 appearances, scoring twice – once from his own half in the FA Trophy defeat to Rochdale.

Seven players have been announced as leaving Worthing FC | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Worthing FC said: “He provided invaluable experience to relatively young squad during the second half of the campaign that ended with the club’s record points total in National League South.

“He calls time on a career that saw him play as high as League One for AFC Bournemouth and Bristol Rovers along with a host of National League appearances with the likes of Eastleigh, Bromley and Aldershot.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Joe for his efforts during short time with us and wish him all the best for his retirement.”

Cameron Tutt, Ollie Black, Fin Chadwick, Jack Bates and Lucas Covolan will all be leaving and Nash has already agreed terms with Billericay Town for next season.

Worthing said: “Defender Tutt ends a six-year association with the club, which is has been largely marred by injury, limiting him to 88 appearances.

"Twenty-year-old Chadwick leaves having come through the Club’s youth pathway, going to make 23 senior appearances, scoring twice – most famously from inside his own half as he captained a very young Rebels side to a win in the 2023 Sussex Community Shield.

Bates and Black both joined last summer but ended the season on load at Hastings United and Enfield Town respectively; while Nash’s time at the club was short but sweet, scoring 6 times in 16 appearances following a February move from Hornchurch.”

Goalkeeper Covolan will leave the club following the expiration of his contact. The Brazilian signed a short term deal in February, returning to the club six years on from his first spell at the club.

He made 14 appearances but lost his place to Chris Haigh for the final game of the regular season at Enfield Town and subsequent play-off defeat to Maidstone United. The 33-year-old made 87 appearances for the club in total across two spells.

Worthing added: “Lucas will be remembered as a cult figure in years to come and we thank him for his service.”

The club remain in conversation with the rest of the squad, with more updates to follow in due course.