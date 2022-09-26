Sheffield United hit back to deny Lewes first league win

Isobel Dalton and Amber-Keegan Stobbs gave the hosts a 2-0 lead at The Dripping Pan, though Ellie Mason’s own goal and Newsham’s 68th minute effort helped the visitors draw level.

Lewes were in control early on and had an early chance to take the lead, only for Emily Kraft to hammer her shot wide.

However, they opened the scoring just 17 minutes in as Dalton sent Blades keeper Bethan Davies the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Isobel Dalton puts Lewes ahead from the spot | Picture: James Boyes

The visitors responded strongly with Rhema Lord-Mears seeing a strong effort blocked and appeals for a penalty waved away after Rebecca Rayner was tripped in the box.

Yet the hosts held firm and doubled their lead when Stobbs powered home from 18 yards out after a darting run to make it 2-0.

Their lead was halved early in the second half as the Blades pulled one back through Mason's own goal, the defender putting the ball in her own net from Lord-Mears’ cross.

And they deservedly drew level with just over 20 minutes to go, Newsham slotting home at the back post from another Lord-Mears cross to even up proceedings.

Amber-Keegan Stobbs makes it 2-0 | Picture: James Boyes

Newsham had a second effort shortly afterwards ruled out for offside, with both sides settling for a point.