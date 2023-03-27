Sheffield United suffer home defeat to Lewes in Women’s Championship

Ellie Mason struck twice as Lewes returned to Barclays FA Women’s Championship action with a 3-2 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

The game started with chances for both sides early on, with Lewes pouncing on a Sheffield United mistake - though Mason could only drag her effort wide.

The first opportunity for the hosts arrived shortly afterwards for Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, who won the ball before hitting a strike just over the bar.

The Blades did however take the lead 25 minutes in through Sweetman-Kirk, a corner from the left-hand headed in by the forward for the opening goal of the contest.

Lewes Women - pictured here in action against Man Utd in the FA Cup - won in the league away to Sheffield United | Picture: James Boyes

Lewes responded well though and equalised just seven minutes later, Amelia Hazard winning the ball high before driving to the by-line.

Her cross was pulled back and Kirsty Barton was at the far post to sweep home and ensure the score was level at half time.

Three minutes after the break, the visitors took the lead.

A mistake by Grace Riglar allowed Mason to run half the length of the field unchallenged before firing a left-footed strike into the top corner.

Yet Lewes’ lead only lasted five minutes, defender Naomi Hartley tapping in from close range to the delight of those in attendance at Bramall Lane.

But with just under 30 minutes to go, Mason bagged her second as she coolly slotted home when clean through to put the visitors back in front.

Sheffield United struggled to create any clear chances in the final thirty minutes and were ultimately unable to salvage a point.

Lewes are eighth in the table with six games left. They host Coventry Utd this Sunday.